Brazil's President Lula to Enhance Diplomatic Ties with Africa and the Caribbean

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to fortify diplomatic relations with African nations and the Caribbean Community by embarking on a significant tour to Ethiopia, Egypt, and Guyana in February. This diplomatic endeavour underscores Lula's dedication to repaying the 'historic debt' Brazil owes to Africa, as articulated in Salvador, and enhancing Brazil's global standing.

Engagement with African Union

In Ethiopia, Lula will attend the African Union assembly in Addis Ababa on February 17 and 18. This visit holds particular importance as it acknowledges the African Union's recent inclusion as a permanent member of the G20. As the current G20 chair, Brazil is set to host the group's summit in Rio de Janeiro come November, providing a platform for increased collaboration and understanding.

Strengthening Ties with Egypt

Continuing his commitment to Africa, Lula will journey to Egypt on February 15 and 16. During his stay, he will hold a meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, who previously played a key role in evacuating Brazilians from the Gaza Strip. This visit aims to commemorate the centennial anniversary of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Brazil, while also exploring avenues to amplify trade and cooperation.

Caribbean Outreach

Post Africa, Lula will head to Guyana in the final week of February, where he is slated to lead the annual summit of the Caribbean Common Market and Community (Caricom). This visit comes amidst heightened tensions between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo territory dispute. Lula's presence in the region is aimed at promoting dialogue and solidarity within the Caribbean community. This diplomatic mission marks Lula's second trip to the African continent in his third term, following his previous visits to South Africa, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, and Cape Verde last year.