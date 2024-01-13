en English
Brazil

Brazil's History Rewritten: Ancient Artifacts Unearthed in Sao Luis

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Brazil’s History Rewritten: Ancient Artifacts Unearthed in Sao Luis

In the northeastern city of Sao Luis in Brazil, the construction of a new apartment complex has resulted in an extraordinary archaeological find. Workers stumbled upon human bones and fragments of pottery, leading to excavations that unearthed thousands of artifacts, some dating back up to 9,000 years. This finding could potentially rewrite the history of human settlement in Brazil.

Unearthing History

Wellington Lage, the lead archaeologist on the project, was initially commissioned by MRV in 2019 to conduct an impact study on Rosane’s Farm, a six-hectare site that had been yielding archaeological finds since the 1970s. Notably, in 1991, a portion of a human jawbone had been found at the location. Over a period of four years, Lage’s team made startling discoveries, uncovering 43 human skeletons and over 100,000 artifacts.

A Journey Through Time

An examination of the site revealed evidence of four distinct historical periods. These included layers associated with the Tupinamba people, the original inhabitants of the Amazon rainforest, a ‘sambaqui’ mound, and an ancient pre-sambaqui settlement dating back 8,000 to 9,000 years. This last finding is of particular significance as it predates the previously known oldest settlement in the region by a considerable margin – the earlier settlement was thought to be around 6,600 years old.

The Road Ahead

The artifacts are set to be catalogued, analyzed, and documented in scientific publications. Further precise dating will be undertaken through isotopic analysis. In a move to preserve and showcase this archaeological treasure trove, the Federal University of Maranhao, aided by funding from MRV, is constructing a laboratory and museum. This find is being hailed as a milestone in Brazil’s prehistoric understanding and promises to offer valuable insights into the culture and history of the country’s ancient peoples.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

