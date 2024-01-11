en English
Brazil

Brazil’s ‘Fuel of the Future’ Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism

In a defining move toward sustainable energy, the Brazilian government is deliberating on the introduction of the ‘fuel of the future’ legislation. This proposal is set to augment the percentage of biodiesel incorporated into diesel fuel. As it stands, the blend is at a 12% concentration but is scheduled to elevate to 14% by March 2024, and escalate further to 15% by 2025, as announced by Alexandre Silveira, the Minister of Mines and Energy.

Promoting Sustainable Energy

The government’s announcement was made during an event focused on the restructuring of the Social Biocombustible Seal. This program is a pivotal initiative that encourages the cultivation of biofuel raw materials by family farmers. It particularly targets underdeveloped regions such as the North, Northeast, Brazilian Semiarid, as well as the North of Minas and the Jequitinhonha Valley. The proposed bill embodies the government’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and bolstering the use of renewable fuels.

Criticism from Fuel Distribution and Retail Sectors

Despite the government’s zealous push for increased biodiesel use, the proposal has not been free from criticism. The fuel distribution and retail sectors have voiced concerns, arguing that higher blends of biodiesel could potentially cause engine issues. These include complications such as deposits in filters and injectors, damage to lubricating oil, and clogging of pumps at gas stations. Reports indicate that these issues have become increasingly prevalent since the augmentation of the biodiesel blend.

Government’s Stance on the Matter

Nevertheless, the government remains firm in its decision, defending its move as a necessary step to meet environmental targets and propagate sustainable energy sources. The potential supply shortages and increased costs, which are concerns raised by the industry, are seen by the government as manageable obstacles in the pursuit of a greener future.

Brazil Energy
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

