en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Brazil’s Electrical Sector: Navigating the Switch to the Free Market

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Brazil’s Electrical Sector: Navigating the Switch to the Free Market

Brazil is embarking on a transformative journey in its electrical sector, giving consumers at various voltage levels the opportunity to migrate to the free market. In a significant shift, 2024 will witness the medium voltage consumers, who are not bound by a minimum demand requirement – previously set at 500 kW, making the switch to the free market. This wave of change is not confined to just medium voltage consumers. The expectation is that low voltage consumers, including residential ones, will soon have the choice to transition to free consumers.

Free Market Vs. Regulated Tariffs

The free market holds an inherent allure over its regulated counterpart due to the difference in costs. The regulated tariffs include a list of costs that are not applicable in the free market, thereby making the latter a more attractive option for consumers. However, such a shift does not come without its share of concerns.

The Sustainability Dilemma

As consumers migrate to the free market, concerns over the sustainability of costs that regulated consumers would have to bear are growing. It’s a delicate balancing act that needs to be managed with care to ensure that the burden does not fall unfairly on one group.

Long-term Planning: A Critical Need

The Brazilian electricity sector has been under fire for its lack of long-term planning and predictability. This shortcoming hampers decision-making and traps the country in a vicious cycle of reduced competitiveness and legal insecurity. The transition to the free market must be backed by robust planning to avoid exacerbating these issues.

As Brazil navigates this transformative phase, the road ahead is filled with both opportunities and challenges. The balancing act of consumer migration, cost sustainability, and long-term planning will be pivotal in shaping the future of Brazil’s electrical sector.

0
Brazil Business Energy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BCO BRASIL S.A. Announces EGM: Guidelines for Remote Voting in Place

By Saboor Bayat

Eletrobras Takes Giant Leap Towards Sustainability with Sale of Candiota Complex

By Saboor Bayat

Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes

By Saboor Bayat

Long COVID in Low-Income Countries: The Unseen Crisis

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Central Bank Simplifies Consent Renewal Process under Open Fina ...
@Brazil · 3 hours
Brazil Central Bank Simplifies Consent Renewal Process under Open Fina ...
heart comment 0
Heroic Rescue: Brazilian Officers Assist Trapped Angelshark in Giving Birth

By Saboor Bayat

Heroic Rescue: Brazilian Officers Assist Trapped Angelshark in Giving Birth
Arsenal in Talks with FC Nantes to End Marquinhos’ Loan Early

By Salman Khan

Arsenal in Talks with FC Nantes to End Marquinhos' Loan Early
Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs

By Salman Khan

Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks

By Saboor Bayat

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
17 seconds
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
2 mins
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
2 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
2 mins
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
2 mins
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
2 mins
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
3 mins
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
3 mins
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
4 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app