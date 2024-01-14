en English
Africa

Brazil’s Cultural Shift: Embracing Black and Mixed-Race Identities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Brazil's Cultural Shift: Embracing Black and Mixed-Race Identities

In the vibrant heart of Brazil, a profound cultural transformation is taking shape. A wave of self-discovery and racial recognition is washing over the nation, as more Brazilians begin to proudly identify as Black or mixed-race. Central to this narrative is the story of Maxwell Alexandre, a 33-year-old artist hailing from Rocinha, one of Brazil’s most densely populated slums.

A Journey of Racial Identity

As a child, Alexandre grappled with his racial identity. The societal lens in Brazil has traditionally associated beauty, success, and positive attributes with whiteness, creating an internalized stigma against Blackness. His mother, a Black woman, would often dismiss the notion of her son being Black, instead insisting that he was ‘gorgeous’ – a clear indication of the deeply rooted societal bias.

Confronting Endemic Racism

Alexandre’s story is emblematic of the pervasive racism that has historically seeped into the very fabric of Brazilian society. Black and mixed-race individuals have faced discrimination and prejudice, a manifestation of systemic racism. However, Alexandre’s journey also mirrors the resilience of a society that is now pushing back, actively battling these biases.

A Shift Towards Acceptance

The success of Alexandre as a celebrated artist and the growing acceptance of Black and mixed-race identities point towards a promising trajectory. This shift suggests a growing recognition of Brazil’s diverse racial heritage and a commitment to confront and overcome endemic racism. The transformation is not just about acknowledging the spectrum of racial identities, but also about celebrating them, thereby challenging the age-old prejudices that have diminished their worth.

Africa Brazil Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

