Brazilian Navy Welcomes the Humaita Submarine, Boosting the ProSub Program

The Brazilian Navy has recently commissioned the Humaita submarine after its successful completion of sea trials. The event, marked with a formal ceremony at the Itaguaí Naval base, was graced by renowned dignitaries, including the Brazilian Minister of Defence, José Mucio Monteiro, and the French General Delegate for Armaments, Emmanuel Chiva. This significant event marks a noteworthy achievement for Brazil's ProSub program, which is aimed at strengthening the country's naval capabilities.

The Second Milestone for the ProSub Program

The Humaita is the second submarine to be commissioned under the ProSub program, following the Riachuelo, which was commissioned in September 2022. Built entirely in Brazil by Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN), the Humaita benefits from a Transfer of Technology from the Naval Group. The submarine has been designed to meet the specific needs of the Brazilian Navy, incorporating new technologies such as the Naval Group's new-generation F21 heavy-weight torpedo.

High-Performant and Stealthy Submarine

The Humaita, like its predecessor, is a modern, high-performant, and stealthy submarine. It is equipped with the latest generation of combat system, SUBTICS, and various other weapons, allowing it to stay operational for up to 70 days straight. The submarine's final configuration has been adapted to meet the Brazilian Navy's specific requirements and includes the introduction of new technologies.

What's Next for the ProSub Program?

The ProSub program is set to continue its stride with the launch of two more submarines, the Tonelero and Angostura, scheduled for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Alongside these, Brazil's first nuclear-powered attack submarine, Álvaro Alberto, is currently under construction. With the commissioning of the Humaita and the upcoming launches, the ProSub program is well on its way to bolstering Brazil's naval capabilities and asserting its position in the global naval landscape.