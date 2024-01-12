en English
Aviation

Brazilian Airline Gol Calls for Quality Checks and Risk Mitigation in Aviation Industry

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Brazilian Airline Gol Calls for Quality Checks and Risk Mitigation in Aviation Industry

In the wake of a recent Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident, where a door plug detached mid-flight, Gol, the Brazilian airline, has called for the aviation industry to address the looming concerns of quality issues and risk mitigation. This statement came as a response to the ongoing debate over production quality in the aviation sector, a concern also expressed by other carriers such as Ryanair.

Manufacturers’ Quality Assessment and Mitigation Plans

Gol, being the second-largest carrier in Brazil by passenger numbers, operates nearly 40 MAX 8 aircraft and has pending orders for the MAX 10 model but does not use the MAX 9. The airline emphasized the need for manufacturers, including Boeing, to have their processes audited by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prevent and address such issues in the future.

Boeing’s Acknowledgement and FAA’s Response

Boeing’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, has acknowledged the company’s mistakes, indicating a commitment to rectify the problems. Meanwhile, the FAA is initiating a formal investigation into the 737 MAX 9 following the Alaska Airlines incident. This is a move that further stresses the urgency for quality checks and risk mitigation measures in the aviation industry.

Global Aviation Concerns and Developments

The discourse around aviation safety and quality control is not limited to Gol or Boeing. It extends to other aviation-related news, including a warning from a senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding potential nuclear responses to Ukrainian attacks, Airbus’s record jet orders, and Russian airlines’ requests to extend the service life of Soviet-era aircraft. It is clear that as the global aviation industry faces new challenges and developments, the need for stringent safety measures and comprehensive risk assessments becomes increasingly paramount.

Aviation Brazil
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

