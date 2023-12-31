Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

In a strategic move poised to bolster economic growth and attract new investments, the government of Brazil has announced a comprehensive series of tax incentives for businesses. The objective is clear: to lower the cost of doing business and cultivate a more welcoming environment for investment.

Reducing the Financial Burden on Businesses

The incentives encompass reductions in various taxes that impact businesses: corporate income taxes, taxes on goods and services, and other levies. By slashing these financial burdens, the government aims to stimulate investment, ignite innovation, catalyse job creation, and enhance the global competitiveness of Brazilian industries.

A Strategy to Revive the Economy

This initiative arises as part of a broader economic strategy to rejuvenate the Brazilian economy, which has faced numerous challenges in recent years. The tax benefits are expected to appeal particularly to sectors that are deemed strategic for development, such as technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

‘Mover’ – A Leap Forward in Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Among these new measures, the government has introduced a program called ‘Mover’, which focuses on promoting investments in energy efficiency and implementing minimum recycling limits in vehicle manufacturing. This program, which replaces the old Rota 2030 program, seeks to establish new guidelines for the local automotive sector. Among these are fleet sustainability requirements and incentives for the production of new technologies.

The ‘Mover’ program also introduces the Green IPI tax, which charges less tax to those who pollute less, thereby encouraging sustainable practices among businesses.

It is anticipated that these measures will be warmly received by the business community and may sway foreign companies considering operations in Brazil. The government remains confident that this policy will lead to increased investment inflows and contribute significantly to Brazil’s long-term economic prosperity.