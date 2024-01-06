en English
Brazil

Brazil Launches Certification Mark to Authenticate Indigenous Products

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Brazil Launches Certification Mark to Authenticate Indigenous Products

In a groundbreaking move, Brazil has unveiled a new certification mark, an emblem that will authenticate the ethnic and territorial origins of products emanating from the country’s indigenous communities. This initiative, formalized through a decree published in the Official Journal of the Union, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture. This ministry will be responsible for outlining the application process and rules for using the new mark, which stands to impact a host of entities, from individual producers and groups to cooperatives and companies.

New Certification for Indigenous Products

The introduction of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Seal is a significant stride towards safeguarding the cultural heritage and ensuring fair representation and use of indigenous resources in commercial products. This seal will identify the origin of family farming, extractivist, and artisanal products, denoting both the ethnic and territorial origins of the products.

Criteria for Certification

To qualify for this seal, entities must primarily use raw materials of indigenous origin in their products. They also need to secure the approval of the local indigenous community. This consent is an essential part of the certification process, underlining the respect given to the rights and autonomy of the indigenous communities.

Validity of the Certification

The Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Seal carries a validity period of five years, after which it can be renewed. The seal is notably linked to the National Family Farming Seal, a testament to Brazil’s ongoing efforts to recognize and support indigenous contributions to the nation’s agricultural sector.

In conclusion, the introduction of this new certification mark is a significant step towards recognizing and safeguarding the cultural heritage of Brazil’s indigenous communities. It underscores the importance of fair representation and use of indigenous resources in commercial products, and sets a precedent for other nations to follow.

Brazil
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

