Brazil Faces Grim Milestone: Over 10,000 Women Killed in Gender-Based Violence Since 2015

On the eve of International Women's Day, a disheartening report by the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) has shed light on the persistent and escalating issue of gender-based violence in Brazil. With data indicating that an average of four women per day were murdered in 2023 for reasons related to their gender, the nation confronts a grim reality that has claimed the lives of 10,655 women since 2015, marking a 1.6 percent increase in femicides from the previous year.

Unveiling the Alarming Statistics

The FBSP's study, a thorough analysis of police records, reveals that 1,463 femicides occurred last year, underscoring a growing trend since the enactment of a law in 2015 that defines femicide as murder motivated by "domestic or family violence due to the condition of the female sex." This legislation was a significant step towards acknowledging and combating gender-based violence, yet, nearly a decade later, the numbers continue to rise, demonstrating the challenges that remain in eradicating this heinous crime.

Government Initiatives and Public Outcry

In response to the escalating crisis, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced a series of measures on International Women's Day last year aimed at combating the "intolerable physical violence against women." These measures included increased funding for women's shelters and the reactivation of a monitoring program designed to prevent repeat instances of domestic violence. Despite these efforts, Samira Bueno, the director of FBSP, emphasizes the need for more to be done, stating, "We cannot normalize the deaths of more than 10,000 women murdered in less than a decade just because they are women." This sentiment echoes throughout Brazilian society and beyond, as activists and citizens alike call for more effective action to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Solutions

The data presented by the FBSP not only highlights the tragic loss of life but also serves as a call to action for Brazilian society and its leaders. While the government's initiatives represent steps in the right direction, the persistent increase in femicide rates underscores the need for a more comprehensive approach to combat gender-based violence. This includes education, legal reform, and societal change to address the deep-rooted gender inequalities that fuel such violence. As Brazil and the world observe International Women's Day, the fight against gender-based violence remains a pressing issue, demanding unwavering commitment and innovative solutions to ensure the safety and dignity of women everywhere.