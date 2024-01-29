Brazil Faces Fiscal Deterioration as China Advances in AI Development

Brazil has reported a startling primary budget deficit of 230.5 billion reais ($47 billion) for 2023, marking a significant fiscal deterioration from the prior year's 0.5% GDP surplus. In fact, this is the second-largest fiscal gap in the country's history, barely behind the record deficit seen in 2020 due to elevated pandemic-related expenses.

The 2023 deficit, which equates to 2.1% of Brazil's GDP, includes a December shortfall of 116.1 billion reais, a portion of which can be attributed to 92.4 billion reais in court-ordered payments.

Behind the Fiscal Deterioration

The aggravation of the deficit was largely driven by a significant 12.5% real increase in expenditures, while net revenue fell by 2.2%. Excluding court-ordered payments, the deficit would have been 138.1 billion reais, a figure still considerable in its own right. The new administration under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which has intensified social spending, has admitted that the target deficit of 1% of GDP set by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is unattainable. Instead, the administration is projecting a more ambitious deficit of 0.5% of GDP for the current year.

AI Development in China

Meanwhile, across the globe, China has made significant strides in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development. Over the past six months, the country has approved more than 40 AI models for public use, with 14 large language models receiving the blessing of authorities just last week.

This development signals China's intent to compete with the US in the field of AI and follows both countries' signing of the Bletchley Declaration to cooperate in overseeing the evolution of AI. Companies including Xiaomi, 4Paradigm, and 01.AI are among the recipients of these approvals.

Global Economic Challenges

In other news, Britain's economists are grappling with inflation forecasting, a challenge that may prompt the Bank of England to exercise more caution in lowering interest rates. Similarly, the European Central Bank has indicated it will not rush to cut interest rates in an attempt to maintain progress on inflation control.

Despite Wall Street's instability and the liquidation of China Evergrande, Asian markets have shown resilience and have rallied. In the US, auto safety regulators have decided not to recall Dodge and Ram vehicles after a seven-year investigation into rollaway complaints. Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, has abandoned its planned $1.7 billion cash acquisition of iRobot due to regulatory hurdles, initially announced back in 2022.