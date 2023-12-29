en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Brazil cracks down as wildcat miners in the Amazon shift their operations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:25 am EST
Brazil cracks down as wildcat miners in the Amazon shift their operations

Illegal Activities on the Tapajos River

At the frontline of these efforts lie in the Tapajos basin, an area rife with illegal activities that are often hidden from the public eye. These illicit actions are responsible for harming the region’s rich biodiversity and depleting its natural resources, with a special emphasis on wildcat gold mining. These gold miners not only engage in unauthorized mining activities, but they also pose a significant threat to the local wildlife and environment, and their reckless pursuit of gold often incurs severe damage to the conservation area. Gold mining on a large scale is known to introduce mercury to the waterways, which poses serious health risks for people and wildlife.

The Challenges of Curbing Illegal Gold Mining

Apprehending illegal miners is a daunting task, further complicated by the vastness and dense vegetation of the Amazon rainforest. However, the government’s efforts have not wavered as it pursues its mission to protect Brazil’s precious ecosystem. The recent operations were a considerable success for ICMBio and the Federal Police, as they dismantled several wildcat mining operations and seized various tools and equipment necessary for the miners’ operations.

These frontline warriors are working tirelessly to stave off the spread of illegal mining to these conservation areas, as they recognize the devastating environmental and ecological implications if such activities go unchecked.

Addressing Criticisms and Destination 2030

While the incumbent government continues its stiff fight against illegal mining, it also shoulders the responsibility of addressing the criticisms faced in the past. The previous government’s lax approach towards environmental control and unchecked mining operations had drawn global criticism, underlining the urgent need for Brazil to be more proactive in protecting its natural resources.

President Da Silva’s bold proclamation – to end deforestation in the Amazon by 2030 – is indicative of Brazil’s commitment to overturning the damage done to its precious rainforests in the past. It showcases an important shift in the Brazilian government’s policy, demonstrating their dedication to environmental preservation and sustainability.

The Road Uncertain:

In the government’s bid to end deforestation and illegal mining by 2030, vast challenges lie ahead. However, Brazil’s commitment to this task appears unwavering, evident from their recent initiatives. Through cooperative efforts between ICMBio and Federal Police as well as robust legislative changes, Brazil aims at reverting the Amazon to its pristine state. Ultimately, the global community will be watching Brazil’s noble and audacious fight against illegal mining and deforestation, as the survival of the Amazon rainforest is integral to the health of our planet.

0
Brazil Fire
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Battle Against Wildcat Mining: A Fight for the Amazon's Future

By Saboor Bayat

Decoding 2023: Key Terms that Defined Global Discourse

By Saboor Bayat

2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon ...
@Brazil · 51 mins
2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon ...
heart comment 0
Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
15 seconds
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
2 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
4 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
4 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
7 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
8 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
9 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
9 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
9 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
56 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app