Brazil Central Bank Simplifies Consent Renewal Process under Open Finance

In a significant development, the Central Bank of Brazil has announced an update to Open Finance, under Joint Resolution No. 7/2023, modifying prior Joint Resolution No. 1/2020. The updates aim to simplify the consent renewal process for data sharing, a move that is expected to have a wide-ranging impact on the financial sector.

Easy Renewal and Extended Validity

Under the new resolution, individuals can smoothly renew their data sharing consent by affirming their intention within the institution’s environment that initially received their data. This process removes the need for a new agreement, thereby streamlining the procedure. Furthermore, the validity period of consent has been extended beyond the earlier 12-month limit. However, customers retain the right to revoke their consent at any time, further strengthening individual data protection.

Expansion to Corporate Customers

Initially, the simplified process is applicable only to individual customers. However, expectations are ripe for the inclusion of corporate customers within the next year. The governance framework of Open Finance is already working on the technical specifications. Since November 2023, the public has been able to access the updated features, marking a significant milestone in the Open Finance journey.

Adoption and Security

The Central Bank reports over 41.3 million active consents involving 27.2 million customers. However, according to a CGAP survey, Open Finance adoption remains relatively low. To address this, the resolution ensures security, strictly adhering to international standards, and applies to consent renewals only.

The Open Finance system in Brazil is supervised by the Central Bank, complying with specific regulations, cybersecurity, and risk management rules, alongside laws like the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) and Banking Secrecy Law. Data flows directly between institutions without centralized storage, underlining the paramount importance of security.

The new resolution introduces a fresh ‘agreement’ concept, differing from the ‘consent’ under the LGPD, with compliance hinging on how institutions request this agreement. Legal and strategic guidance in the Open Finance environment is provided by Tauil & Chequer, in association with Mayer Brown.