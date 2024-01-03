en English
Brazil

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Communities in Brazil

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Communities in Brazil

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), under the leadership of CEO Julio Jose Montenegro, is investing in the establishment of the Favela Bank (FBank) in Brazil. The bank is designed to uplift marginalized communities in Brazil’s favelas, providing them with financial services tailored to their unique needs. The initiative seeks to engage more than 17.7 million residents, many of whom aspire to become entrepreneurs.

FBank: A Beacon of Financial Inclusion

FBank is more than just a bank; it’s a tool for empowerment and social change. The bank’s app, designed to conserve data, uses the simplified Favelês language, making it accessible and user-friendly. It emphasizes a humanized service approach, understanding that its customers are not just numbers on a balance sheet, but human beings with dreams and ambitions.

FBank’s Social Cashback system promotes local spending and community development, nudging customers towards making purchases that help their communities thrive. The bank’s plan is to start by addressing immediate financial needs and gradually introduce unique products and standard banking services, all customized for favela residents.

Aligning with Global Sustainability Goals

The initiative is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda. BGEB’s goal is to reach 5 million customers and 550 thousand commercial establishments within five years. This bold move is indicative of BGEB’s commitment to sustainability, which goes beyond banking.

BGEB is a participant in the UN’s Global Compact and has taken on the ambitious project of conserving 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest. The company uses AI and satellite imagery to quantify carbon credits, contributing to global climate goals and the burgeoning global carbon credits market.

A Leader in Ecological Preservation and Clean Energy

BGEB’s partnerships with various influential entities aim to empower indigenous and impoverished communities through comprehensive social initiatives. The focus is not only on environmental conservation but also on clean energy, positioning BGEB as a leader in ecological preservation and clean energy innovation in Bolivia. As it uplifts marginalized communities, BGEB is setting a new standard for corporate responsibility in the energy sector.

Brazil Business Sustainability
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

