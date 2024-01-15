Birdon to Supply Bridge Erection Boats to Brazilian Army

In a significant stride for tactical mobility, Colorado-based firm Birdon has secured a contract to supply two bridge erection boats (BEBs) to the Brazilian Army. These state-of-the-art boats are designed to construct temporary floating bridges, providing a crucial pathway for tactical vehicles to traverse bodies of water.

Revolutionizing Tactical Mobility

The BEBs are equipped with NAMJet waterjet propulsion systems, empowering them to reach speeds of up to 35 knots. This level of speed is an instrumental feature in efficient bridge construction during operations, underscoring the strategic advantage these boats bring to the fore.

Comprehensive Contract Details

Birdon’s contract extends beyond the delivery of these boats. It encompasses the provision of parts, extensive training on the boats’ operation, and the introduction of new configurations such as custom winch systems. These additions are intended to amplify efficiency and safety during operations, furthering the value proposition of the BEBs.

Birdon’s Track Record and Future Endeavors

The Brazilian Army’s confidence in Birdon’s BEBs is demonstrably solid, as evidenced by their repeat orders. This contract marks the fourth and fifth BEB delivery to the service, reinforcing Birdon’s standing as a trusted provider. Birdon’s impressive history includes supplying BEBs to military forces around the globe, including the US and Australian Armies. Their production facility located in Denver has manufactured over 450 BEBs for esteemed customers.

Besides their ongoing work with the Brazilian Army, Birdon has recently partnered with General Dynamic European Land Systems. This collaboration aims to equip the Netherlands Armed Forces with BEBs and additional bridging equipment, further expanding Birdon’s global footprint in the realm of tactical mobility solutions.