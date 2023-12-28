en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Bikini Model’s Arrest Sparks Debate on Gender Equality in Brazil

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:18 am EST
Bikini Model’s Arrest Sparks Debate on Gender Equality in Brazil

37-year-old Caroline Werner, a renowned bikini model and business owner in Brazil, is currently in hot water, facing up to a year behind bars. The root of her predicament lies in an incident where she was arrested for walking her dog topless in Balneário Camboriú, a southern resort city known for its picturesque beaches.

Werner’s arrest has stirred up a storm, highlighting Brazil’s ‘patriarchal, violent culture’ and sparking a debate about gender equality in the country.

Disparity in Constitutional Rights and Practice

Werner’s argument goes beyond her arrest, delving into the fundamental principles of the Brazilian Constitution. She asserts that while the constitution guarantees gender equality, the reality is starkly different. In her view, the law offers men more freedoms than it does women, particularly when it comes to public nudity.

Alleged Violation of Due Process Rights

According to Werner, her treatment post-arrest was far from just. She reports being roughly handled by the Municipal Guard and being chained to cell bars, deprived of the right to contact anyone, including her lawyer. She argues that this treatment violated her due process rights, an essential aspect of any legal system.

Obscene Act: A Controversial Charge

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Werner received a summons for an ‘obscene act.’ This charge, as per Article 233 of the Brazilian Penal Code, is not clearly defined, leaving room for subjective interpretation. To Werner, this further highlights the patriarchal leanings of the legal system. If found guilty, she could face anywhere from three months to a year in prison.

Unattended Plea Deal and Ongoing Case

The Santa Catarina state prosecutor’s office has offered Werner a plea deal. However, due to lack of notification, she was unable to attend the hearing. While the case continues to unfold, it has drawn parallels to the ‘Free the Nipple’ movement, an international campaign challenging the sexualization of female nudity and advocating for equality in public nudity laws.

In conclusion, Caroline Werner’s arrest is more than just an incident of public indecency. It is a flashpoint in the ongoing dialogue about gender equality and freedom in Brazil and around the world.

0
Brazil
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Model's Topless Walk Sparks Gender Equality Debate in Brazil

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Concern Over Possible Trump Presidency in 2024

By Saboor Bayat

2023: A Year of Farewells to Notable Figures and the Removal of a Confederate Memorial

By Salman Khan

Cher Files for Sole Conservatorship of Son Amid Substance Abuse Issues; Tragic Death at Concert Launches Investigation

By Saboor Bayat

Brazilian Model Caroline Werner Arrested for Topless Dog Walk, Sparks ...
@Brazil · 4 hours
Brazilian Model Caroline Werner Arrested for Topless Dog Walk, Sparks ...
heart comment 0
Brazilian Bikini Model’s Arrest Sparks Debate on Double Standards

By Saboor Bayat

Brazilian Bikini Model's Arrest Sparks Debate on Double Standards
Booming Games Teams Up with Football Icon Ronaldinho to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape

By Salman Khan

Booming Games Teams Up with Football Icon Ronaldinho to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
Caroline Werner’s Topless Walk Ignites Debate on Gender Equality in Brazil

By Saboor Bayat

Caroline Werner's Topless Walk Ignites Debate on Gender Equality in Brazil
Perifacon: The ‘Favela Comic Con’ Reshaping Brazil’s Geek Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Perifacon: The 'Favela Comic Con' Reshaping Brazil's Geek Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
23 seconds
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
2 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
4 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
4 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
5 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
8 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
11 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
13 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
13 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app