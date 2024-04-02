Aryan Khan's Rumoured Love Interest Larissa Bonesi Bonds with Sussanne Khan: Inside Their Friendship

Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian actor-model Larissa Bonesi's photos with Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan, are taking the internet by storm, hinting at a blossoming friendship between the two. The duo shared adorable notes and heartwarming photos on their Instagram stories, celebrating their connection and hinting at a collaborative project that has excited fans and followers alike.

From Casual Meet-ups to Viral Moments

Speculations around Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, dating Larissa Bonesi have been the talk of the town, fueled by their social media interactions and public appearances. Recently, Sussanne Khan added more buzz to the ongoing rumours by posting photos with Larissa, accompanied by endearing messages, showcasing their budding friendship. This gesture has intrigued fans, leading to widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship and its impact on Aryan and Larissa's rumoured romance.

Behind the Scenes: A Creative Collaboration?

Amidst the swirling rumours, Sussanne's post hinted at a 'shoot' that she and <a href="https://www.news9live.