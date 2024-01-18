en English
Brazil

Ampelmann Hits Milestone with 10 Millionth Personnel Transfer

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Ampelmann Hits Milestone with 10 Millionth Personnel Transfer

In a noteworthy achievement, Dutch offshore access provider Ampelmann has completed its 10 millionth personnel transfer in 2023, underlining the safety and efficiency of its Walk-to-Work (W2W) technology in the offshore energy market. The company, known for its motion compensated gangways, has seen global growth and technological innovation, leading to the successful completion of over 650 projects and a fleet of nearly 70 systems.

Pioneering W2W Technology

Ampelmann has been a pioneer in the development and implementation of W2W technology. This technology is extensively used in the offshore oil & gas and renewable energy sectors, significantly enhancing the safety and efficiency of offshore access. The company’s success can be attributed to its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and what CEO Jan van der Tempel refers to as the ‘Loonshot approach’ to non-gangway innovations, a concept borrowed from Safi Bahcall’s book that encourages the development of radical ideas.

Expanding Global Footprint

With a surge in investment in offshore wind and oil & gas sectors, there is a rising demand for W2W technology across various regions including the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. In response to this growing need, Ampelmann has expanded its operations globally. A significant example of this expansion is in Brazil, where there has been a substantial increase in the demand for motion compensated access solutions. To cater to the offshore oil & gas and wind markets more effectively, Ampelmann has grown its team in Rio de Janeiro.

Innovations for the Future

Ampelmann continues to innovate, developing new systems and services in response to the evolving needs for safe and efficient offshore access. With its established presence in the offshore wind sector and experience in working on windfarms in the Formosa Strait, the company is well-positioned to cater to the emerging floating wind sector. Ampelmann’s ongoing development of cargo delivery drones for offshore windfarms exemplifies the company’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for safe offshore access solutions.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

