Aeris Energy Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy with Extended Partnership

Latin America’s leading wind blade manufacturer, Aeris Energy, has cemented its commitment to renewable energy by extending its partnership with Denmark-based company, Vestas, to continue supplying wind blades until the end of 2028. This strategic move not only speaks to Aeris’ confidence in the wind energy sector but also represents a significant step towards meeting the rising global demand for renewable energy.

Increased Supply Capacity for a Bright Future

The extension agreement promises an increased potential supply to a remarkable capacity of 8.8 gigawatts. This projection is expected to generate an additional R$7.6 billion in revenue by 2028, underlining the lucrative opportunities in the wind energy sector. Since the inception of the partnership in 2015, Aeris has already supplied wind blades contributing to over 8.5 gigawatts of power, a testament to the company’s operational efficiency and commitment to the partnership.

Optimistic Outlook for the Wind Energy Sector

Alexandre Negrao, CEO of Aeris, expressed his optimism about the sector’s growth prospects, leveraging reports predicting a 20% surge in global wind energy demand and a doubling of installed capacity by 2030. These projections serve as a strong indicator of the sector’s potential, providing a promising backdrop for Aeris’ strengthened partnership with Vestas.

Comprehensive Services and Strategic Location

With a workforce of over 5,000 employees, Aeris operates a specialized division, Aeris Service, offering a range of services including preventive and corrective maintenance, photographic inspections, painting, cleaning, and repairs of wind blades. Located strategically in Ceara State, Brazil, at the Industrial and Port Complex of Pecem in Caucaia, the company enjoys a competitive edge in terms of input receipt and export competitiveness. Exports constituted 7.4% of the company’s net revenue in 2022, underscoring the company’s global reach and potential for growth.

The company, founded by aeronautics engineers in 2010, serves large multinational wind turbine manufacturers with a built-to-spec concept, ensuring it caters to the specific technical needs of its clients. This customer-centric approach, combined with Aeris’ strong commitment to renewable energy, positions the company well for future success in the wind energy sector.