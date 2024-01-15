en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Aeris Energy Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy with Extended Partnership

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:17 am EST
Aeris Energy Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy with Extended Partnership

Latin America’s leading wind blade manufacturer, Aeris Energy, has cemented its commitment to renewable energy by extending its partnership with Denmark-based company, Vestas, to continue supplying wind blades until the end of 2028. This strategic move not only speaks to Aeris’ confidence in the wind energy sector but also represents a significant step towards meeting the rising global demand for renewable energy.

Increased Supply Capacity for a Bright Future

The extension agreement promises an increased potential supply to a remarkable capacity of 8.8 gigawatts. This projection is expected to generate an additional R$7.6 billion in revenue by 2028, underlining the lucrative opportunities in the wind energy sector. Since the inception of the partnership in 2015, Aeris has already supplied wind blades contributing to over 8.5 gigawatts of power, a testament to the company’s operational efficiency and commitment to the partnership.

Optimistic Outlook for the Wind Energy Sector

Alexandre Negrao, CEO of Aeris, expressed his optimism about the sector’s growth prospects, leveraging reports predicting a 20% surge in global wind energy demand and a doubling of installed capacity by 2030. These projections serve as a strong indicator of the sector’s potential, providing a promising backdrop for Aeris’ strengthened partnership with Vestas.

Comprehensive Services and Strategic Location

With a workforce of over 5,000 employees, Aeris operates a specialized division, Aeris Service, offering a range of services including preventive and corrective maintenance, photographic inspections, painting, cleaning, and repairs of wind blades. Located strategically in Ceara State, Brazil, at the Industrial and Port Complex of Pecem in Caucaia, the company enjoys a competitive edge in terms of input receipt and export competitiveness. Exports constituted 7.4% of the company’s net revenue in 2022, underscoring the company’s global reach and potential for growth.

The company, founded by aeronautics engineers in 2010, serves large multinational wind turbine manufacturers with a built-to-spec concept, ensuring it caters to the specific technical needs of its clients. This customer-centric approach, combined with Aeris’ strong commitment to renewable energy, positions the company well for future success in the wind energy sector.

0
Brazil Business Energy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
1 hour ago
Humaita Submarine Delivered Under Brazil's Prosub Program; Pennsylvania Utility Company Issues Cold Weather Advisory
The Itaguai Construcoes Navais (ICN), an alliance between Novonor and an undisclosed entity, has ceremonially delivered the Humaita submarine, the second conventional submersible produced under Brazil’s Submarine Development Program, known as Prosub. In a significant stride towards bolstering Brazil’s maritime defense capabilities, the Humaita submarine is primed to embark on its operational journey, the primary
Humaita Submarine Delivered Under Brazil's Prosub Program; Pennsylvania Utility Company Issues Cold Weather Advisory
The Brumadinho Disaster's Lingering Influence on the Iron Ore Market
3 hours ago
The Brumadinho Disaster's Lingering Influence on the Iron Ore Market
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
3 hours ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Farm Rio Hits Milestone with 100th Store in Chelsea, London
2 hours ago
Farm Rio Hits Milestone with 100th Store in Chelsea, London
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
2 hours ago
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
2 hours ago
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
Latest Headlines
World News
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
2 mins
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
2 mins
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
2 mins
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
3 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
5 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
5 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
8 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
8 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
38 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
59 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app