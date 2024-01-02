Accor Surprises ALL Signature Members with An Unexpected Bonus

The French multinational hospitality company, Accor, has offered an unexpected surprise for its ALL (Accor Live Limitless) Signature members, in the form of an additional 5% bonus. This sudden announcement has sparked curiosity among the members, as the details regarding the nature of this bonus remain rather ambiguous.

Anticipation Surrounding The Bonus

The speculation is that the bonus might be in the form of ALL points, a currency used in Accor’s loyalty program. ALL Signature members have been offered more than just this bonus. There is an ongoing promotional offer that provides a 15% discount on ALL Signature subscriptions until November 30, 2023. In addition to this, members have an opportunity to buy ALL points at a 29% discount while also earning elite points. However, the timings for the posting of these bonuses and elite qualifying nights have not been specified.

ALL Signature: A Targeted Program

The ALL Signature program is specifically targeted at the company’s Brazilian members. It offers a selection of subscription products designed to provide members with the opportunity to purchase points, elite qualifying nights, and other benefits. The receipt of free points due to a successful 2023 has been welcomed by the members, and there is hope that such offers will be repeated in the future.

Accor’s Future Plans

Accor is not just stopping at bonuses and discounts. The hospitality giant is set to open a diverse collection of new hotels in 2024, including the Orient Express Grand Hotel de la Minerve, Raffles Sentosa Resort Spa, Raffles Jaipur, Fairmont The Breakers Long Beach, Fairmont Golden Prague, Sofitel Shanghai North Bund, and Gigiri Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi MGallery. These properties promise to offer luxury accommodations and unique experiences for travellers around the world.