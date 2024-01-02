en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Accor Surprises ALL Signature Members with An Unexpected Bonus

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Accor Surprises ALL Signature Members with An Unexpected Bonus

The French multinational hospitality company, Accor, has offered an unexpected surprise for its ALL (Accor Live Limitless) Signature members, in the form of an additional 5% bonus. This sudden announcement has sparked curiosity among the members, as the details regarding the nature of this bonus remain rather ambiguous.

Anticipation Surrounding The Bonus

The speculation is that the bonus might be in the form of ALL points, a currency used in Accor’s loyalty program. ALL Signature members have been offered more than just this bonus. There is an ongoing promotional offer that provides a 15% discount on ALL Signature subscriptions until November 30, 2023. In addition to this, members have an opportunity to buy ALL points at a 29% discount while also earning elite points. However, the timings for the posting of these bonuses and elite qualifying nights have not been specified.

ALL Signature: A Targeted Program

The ALL Signature program is specifically targeted at the company’s Brazilian members. It offers a selection of subscription products designed to provide members with the opportunity to purchase points, elite qualifying nights, and other benefits. The receipt of free points due to a successful 2023 has been welcomed by the members, and there is hope that such offers will be repeated in the future.

Accor’s Future Plans

Accor is not just stopping at bonuses and discounts. The hospitality giant is set to open a diverse collection of new hotels in 2024, including the Orient Express Grand Hotel de la Minerve, Raffles Sentosa Resort Spa, Raffles Jaipur, Fairmont The Breakers Long Beach, Fairmont Golden Prague, Sofitel Shanghai North Bund, and Gigiri Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi MGallery. These properties promise to offer luxury accommodations and unique experiences for travellers around the world.

0
Brazil Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR: Stock Fluctuations and Future Projections

By Saboor Bayat

Fading Lights: The Decline of Bioluminescent Insects in Brazil's Cerrado

By Saboor Bayat

Emotional Return to Anfield: Fabinho and Roberto Firmino Spark Nostalgia

By Salman Khan

Gilbert Burns Gears Up for UFC 299 Showdown Against Jack Della Maddalena

By Salman Khan

Neymar Reportedly Expecting Third Child Amid Controversies ...
@Brazil · 1 hour
Neymar Reportedly Expecting Third Child Amid Controversies ...
heart comment 0
Neymar’s Personal and Professional Life: Expecting Third Child Amid Career Highlights and Controversies

By Salman Khan

Neymar's Personal and Professional Life: Expecting Third Child Amid Career Highlights and Controversies
Tragic End for Brazilian YouTube Star Carlos Medeiros: Found Dead in Shallow Grave

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic End for Brazilian YouTube Star Carlos Medeiros: Found Dead in Shallow Grave
Brazil Helicopter Disappearance: Mother and Daughter Among the Missing

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Helicopter Disappearance: Mother and Daughter Among the Missing
Iwa Interactive Unveils Release Date for Atmospheric Platformer SPHEROCIOUS

By Salman Khan

Iwa Interactive Unveils Release Date for Atmospheric Platformer SPHEROCIOUS
Latest Headlines
World News
Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Day
25 seconds
Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Day
Justice Haynes: The Freshman Standout in Alabama's Rose Bowl Game
44 seconds
Justice Haynes: The Freshman Standout in Alabama's Rose Bowl Game
Amazon Slashes Price of Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle as Part of 'Winter Sale'
52 seconds
Amazon Slashes Price of Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle as Part of 'Winter Sale'
New York Triumphs Over Leitrim in Connacht Hurling League Opener
57 seconds
New York Triumphs Over Leitrim in Connacht Hurling League Opener
Nigerian Finance Ministry Orders Full Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue
2 mins
Nigerian Finance Ministry Orders Full Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
2 mins
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
2 mins
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
3 mins
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
3 mins
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
45 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
49 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
52 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
60 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app