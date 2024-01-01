en English
Brazil

2023: A Year of Political Shifts, Natural Disasters and Policy Changes

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:43 am EST

In a year characterized by seismic shifts and significant milestones, 2023 left an indelible mark on the world stage.

A resounding return to power for Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a diplomatic thaw between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and India ascending as the world’s most populous nation encapsulated a year of transformative change.

Lula’s Comeback and the Amazon’s Revival

Brazil witnessed a dramatic political shift with the return of leftist former President Lula, dethroning his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula’s comeback translated into a significant reduction in the deforestation of the Amazon, marking a promising turn of tide in the conservation of the world’s largest rainforest.

Earthquake Strikes Turkey and Syria

On February 6, a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled southern Turkey and northern Syria, claiming over 55,000 lives and leaving thousands homeless.

The disaster’s aftermath unveiled the Turkish government’s inadequate response and negligence concerning building safety codes, sparking widespread investigations and arrests within the construction sector.

Saudi Arabia and Iran: A Diplomatic Thaw

On the diplomatic front, a significant breakthrough occurred on March 10 when regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-sponsored initiative.

The move signaled a potential shift in Middle Eastern alliances and underscored China’s burgeoning role as a global power broker.

In a demographic milestone, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation, a title it is expected to hold into the foreseeable future. This development underscores the pressing need for effective family planning and socio-economic development policies.

Controversial Pension Reform in France

Meanwhile, in France, President Emmanuel Macron faced a backlash as he enacted a controversial pension reform, raising the retirement age and extending the number of years required for a full pension.

The reform was widely criticized for disproportionately affecting women and those with interrupted work histories.

The year 2023, marked by political shifts, natural disasters, and transformative policy changes, set the course for a future defined by resilience, diplomacy, and the enduring quest for socio-economic progress.

Brazil India
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

