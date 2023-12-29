en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:24 am EST
2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon

In 2023, the world witnessed a lexicon of terms that significantly influenced global discourse, representing significant political, technological, and social shifts. The events of the year, highlighted by these terms, encapsulate the complex and evolving narratives of our world from geopolitical shifts to the ethical implications of technological advancements.

Return of the Old Guard

The year began with the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, signalling a shift in Brazil’s political landscape. This return to familiar territory over the novelty of his predecessor’s term marked a significant turn in global politics.

Resurgence of Conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict re-emerged into the global spotlight following a Hamas attack on October 7. This event catapulted the enduring issue back into the limelight, igniting familiar rhetoric and renewed calls for peace efforts.

The AI Revolution

2023 was a notable year for advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). This was represented by the mass adoption of tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and moves by tech giants such as Google and Meta to release their AI products. This growth was accompanied by regulatory efforts, including President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI safety standards and a landmark AI regulation deal in the EU.

The Authenticity Debate

The word ‘authentic’ emerged as Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year, highlighting its varied meanings and relevance in an era where the genuine is juxtaposed against the artificial.

Geopolitical Shifts in the Sahel

2023 saw dramatic geopolitical shifts in the Sahel region, marked by coups d’etat signalling a decline in French influence. This provided an opportunity for Russia to present itself as a potential security ally.

The De-dollarization Trend

The economic term ‘de-dollarisation’ gained significant traction with the expansion of the BRICS group and the pursuit of alternatives to the US dollar. This was further emphasized by Argentina’s move towards dollarization, a trend that contradicts the global trend towards de-dollarization.

In conclusion, the year 2023 was marked by a semantic debate at the UN Security Council over the term ‘ceasefire’ following Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza. This debate underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the ongoing struggle for civilian protection. The terms and events that have shaped global discourse in 2023 reflect significant political, technological, and social trends that will continue to influence the world as we step into 2024.

0
Brazil International Relations
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Battle Against Wildcat Mining: A Fight for the Amazon's Future

By Saboor Bayat

Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
1 min
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
3 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
4 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
8 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
9 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
9 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
11 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
13 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app