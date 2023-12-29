2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon

In 2023, the world witnessed a lexicon of terms that significantly influenced global discourse, representing significant political, technological, and social shifts. The events of the year, highlighted by these terms, encapsulate the complex and evolving narratives of our world from geopolitical shifts to the ethical implications of technological advancements.

Return of the Old Guard

The year began with the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, signalling a shift in Brazil’s political landscape. This return to familiar territory over the novelty of his predecessor’s term marked a significant turn in global politics.

Resurgence of Conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict re-emerged into the global spotlight following a Hamas attack on October 7. This event catapulted the enduring issue back into the limelight, igniting familiar rhetoric and renewed calls for peace efforts.

The AI Revolution

2023 was a notable year for advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). This was represented by the mass adoption of tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and moves by tech giants such as Google and Meta to release their AI products. This growth was accompanied by regulatory efforts, including President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI safety standards and a landmark AI regulation deal in the EU.

The Authenticity Debate

The word ‘authentic’ emerged as Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year, highlighting its varied meanings and relevance in an era where the genuine is juxtaposed against the artificial.

Geopolitical Shifts in the Sahel

2023 saw dramatic geopolitical shifts in the Sahel region, marked by coups d’etat signalling a decline in French influence. This provided an opportunity for Russia to present itself as a potential security ally.

The De-dollarization Trend

The economic term ‘de-dollarisation’ gained significant traction with the expansion of the BRICS group and the pursuit of alternatives to the US dollar. This was further emphasized by Argentina’s move towards dollarization, a trend that contradicts the global trend towards de-dollarization.

In conclusion, the year 2023 was marked by a semantic debate at the UN Security Council over the term ‘ceasefire’ following Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza. This debate underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the ongoing struggle for civilian protection. The terms and events that have shaped global discourse in 2023 reflect significant political, technological, and social trends that will continue to influence the world as we step into 2024.