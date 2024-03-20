115-Year-Old Brazilian Nun, World's Oldest, Attributes Longevity to Prayer and Service

Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, the world's oldest nun at 115 years, attributes her longevity to daily prayer and a life of service. Recognized as the oldest person in both Brazil and Latin America, she remains focused on the welfare of others, continuing her active participation in community prayers and activities.

Life of Dedication and Service

Entering the Teresian Sisters community in 1927, Sister Inah has lived through significant historical events, including two World Wars and the tenure of 10 different pontiffs. Throughout her life, she has been a beloved teacher, inspiring many with her dedication to education and her faith. Despite her age, she actively engages in her community, contributing through prayer, gardening, and even playful activities like card games.

An Exemplary Figure

Her commitment to others and her congregation is highlighted by those who know her, including Sister Lúcia Ignez Bassotto, who refers to Sister Inah's life as 'truly exemplary.' The nun's resilience, lack of self-focus, and constant concern for the well-being of others make her a cherished member of her community. Her nephew, Kléber Canabarro Lucas, emphasizes her influence on faith and goodwill, underscoring her significant impact on those around her.

Legacy and Influence

Throughout her life, Sister Inah has been instrumental in guiding others towards their vocations and has left a lasting legacy through her work, including the creation of a marching band. Her steadfast adherence to wearing her religious habit, even as conventions have changed, highlights her deep commitment to her faith and identity as a nun. As she approaches her 116th birthday, Sister Inah continues to be a beacon of love, faith, and dedication, embodying the virtues she has lived by throughout her remarkable life.