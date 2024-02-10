Brad Binder Extends KTM Contract: A Promising Future Ahead in MotoGP

A promising future unfolds for South African rider Brad Binder as he extends his contract with KTM until the end of 2026. This commitment comes on the heels of a strong showing in the recent Malaysia MotoGP test, where Binder clinched the fourth spot on Friday.

Binder's Resilience and Optimism

Despite a last-lap infraction that demoted him from second to third place in a recent race, Binder remains undeterred and optimistic about the team's prospects. His belief in KTM's potential is palpable, expressing that "we deserve a podium finish."

This sentiment is echoed by his teammate, Jack Miller, who also acknowledges the significant improvements made to the RC16 bike since the Sepang test in February. Although Miller faced several highside moments due to a lack of rear grip, which he attributed to electronics issues, he is confident about the bike's performance.

The Road Ahead: KTM's Continued Progress

The progress made by KTM is evident in the results of the Malaysia MotoGP test. Despite finishing seventh, Binder felt that the results did not accurately reflect the team's advancements with the RC16. The improvements are not just limited to the bike, but also extend to the team's overall strategy and dynamics.

Miller, who finished 14th in the test, shares this sentiment. He feels more confident on the bike compared to last year, recognizing that there is still room for improvement. The electronics issues that led to his highside moments are being addressed, and Miller is hopeful that these adjustments will further enhance the bike's performance.

Binder's Contract Extension: A Testament to KTM's Faith

Binder's contract extension until 2026 is a testament to KTM's faith in his abilities and the team's potential. This long-term commitment signifies stability and continuity, allowing the team to focus on refining their strategy and bike performance without worrying about rider changes.

As the MotoGP season unfolds, all eyes will be on KTM and Brad Binder. With a renewed contract, a refreshed bike, and an unwavering spirit, the Austrian factory and its South African rider are poised to make their mark on the track.

In the world of MotoGP, where speed and resilience reign supreme, the story of KTM and Brad Binder serves as a reminder that progress often comes through perseverance and unwavering belief in one's potential. As the team continues to refine their strategy and bike performance, fans can look forward to seeing Binder and KTM strive for a well-deserved podium finish.

The echoes of the Malaysia MotoGP test still linger, whispering tales of progress, resilience, and optimism. As the season unfolds, the narrative continues, with each race adding another chapter to the captivating story of KTM and Brad Binder.