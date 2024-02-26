Brac University Celebrates Bangla Language with Digital Quiz 'Bangla Amar Ahankar'

On a day steeped in historical significance and cultural pride, Brac University transformed the commemoration of International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day into an innovative celebration of Bangla, the heartbeart of Bangladesh. With the digital quiz competition titled 'Bangla Amar Ahankar', the university embarked on a mission to connect its community with the rich tapestry of Bangla language, literature, and heritage. This event, conducted online, drew the enthusiastic participation of thousands from its academic community, including students, teachers, and officials, all united by a common thread of linguistic pride.

Engaging Minds, Celebrating Identity

The quiz, 'Bangla Amar Ahankar', was more than a competition; it was a journey through the depths of Bangla language and its illustrious history. Participants were met with a series of challenging questions that not only tested their knowledge but also encouraged a deeper appreciation for their linguistic roots. The event saw outstanding participation, and the winners, including notable individuals like Mirza Tausif Shorif Snigdho and Khalid Amirul Islam from the faculty and staff, as well as Md Rikum Hossain and Shamiur Rahman among the students, were celebrated for their exceptional grasp of Bangla's legacy. This digital venture into the heart of Bangla culture underscored the university's commitment to fostering a sense of identity and pride in its linguistic heritage.

Preserving Language, Honoring Sacrifices

In the words of Prof Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, acting vice chancellor, the event was pivotal not just in celebrating the Bangla language but also in remembering the sacrifices made by martyrs of the Language Movement. The observance of International Mother Language Day at Brac University was a multifaceted event that also featured a cultural program and a 'Probhat Feri', a traditional morning procession, further embedding the significance of the day in the hearts of participants. Through these events, Brac University showcased its dedication to not only preserving the Bangla language but also to ensuring that the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs are never forgotten.

A Unified Community's Tribute

The enthusiasm and participation seen during 'Bangla Amar Ahankar' and the accompanying events were a testament to Brac University's vibrant community. It highlighted a collective effort to celebrate and promote linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. Such initiatives are crucial in a world where globalization poses a constant threat to local languages and traditions. By honoring its linguistic heritage, Brac University sets an inspiring example of how educational institutions can play a pivotal role in cultural preservation and awareness. It stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that the spirit of the Language Movement and the pride in Bangla language and heritage are alive and thriving within the hearts of its community.