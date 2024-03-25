Vixen Excursions Launches National Photography Contest, Eyes Maun Exhibition

In an innovative move to highlight Botswana's natural beauty and cultural richness, Vixen Excursions has announced a national photography competition aimed at local photographers. The contest is a precursor to an exclusive photography exhibition scheduled for May 25 in Maun, where approximately 22 selected photographs will be showcased. Tshepo Phokoje, a renowned poet and wildlife photographer from Maun, spearheads the initiative as the director of Vixen Excursions, aiming to document and celebrate Botswana's diverse heritage.

Unveiling the Beauty of Botswana

The competition invites aspiring photographers to capture the essence of Botswana through their lenses. It's an opportunity for local talents to gain recognition and showcase their work in a prestigious setting. According to Phokoje, the goal is to create a platform that not only highlights the scenic and cultural diversity of the country but also encourages artistic expression among the youth. Participants are expected to submit their entries by the end of April, with the winning photographs to be selected by a panel of esteemed judges in the field of photography and arts.

A Platform for Emerging Talents

Vixen Excursions' initiative is more than just a competition; it's a concerted effort to foster creativity and offer a stepping stone for emerging photographers. The exhibition in Maun is anticipated to be a gathering of art enthusiasts, photographers, and the general public, providing unprecedented exposure to the selected participants. Phokoje emphasizes the importance of this event as a means to inspire future generations of photographers and to instill a sense of pride and appreciation for Botswana's natural and cultural heritage.

Implications and Future Prospects

This initiative by Vixen Excursions not only promises to be a landmark event in Botswana's cultural calendar but also has the potential to stimulate interest in photography as a viable profession among the youth. By providing a platform for talent showcase and recognition, it aims to contribute to the growth of the creative industry in Botswana. The success of this event could pave the way for similar initiatives, encouraging a wider participation in the arts and contributing to the country's cultural and economic development.