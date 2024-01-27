Toyota Desert Race May Shift from Botswana to South Africa Amid Dakar Rally Qualification Changes

Amidst the swirling dunes and blistering heat, the Toyota Desert Race (TDR 1000), a gruelling 1000km endurance contest, hovers between a shift from Botswana to South Africa. This high-octane race, recognized as a crucial checkpoint on the Road to Dakar 2025, is the only qualifying event outside the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship races.

However, despite the Botswana Tourism Organisation and the Botswana Motor Sport (BMS)'s claims of a five-year contract to host the TDR 1000 in Botswana from 2023 to 2027, the future of the race, particularly the traditional Mantshwabisi venue, hangs in precarious balance.

Uncertainty of TDR 1000's Venue

While ripples of speculation continue to surge, Upington, South Africa, emerges as the likely host for the upcoming race. Having previously hosted the event in 2020, 2021, and 2023, Upington is on the cusp of welcoming the rally raiders once again. The race is tentatively scheduled for the third weekend of June, a date that has the motorsport world abuzz with anticipation.

The Road to Dakar 2025

As the dust settles on the route, the stakes rise for the competitors. The Upington Desert Race offers a golden opportunity to earn eight points towards Dakar Rally qualification, a feat that casts long shadows over the finish line. In this unforgiving terrain, every point is a step closer to the coveted Dakar Rally 2025, and every kilometer traversed is a testament to the grit and determination of the rally raiders.

The Silence from Botswana Motor Sport

The BMS, however, remains silent on these recent developments. As the whispers of change grow louder, the BMS plans to hold meetings with stakeholders to deliberate on the issue. The outcome of these discussions could potentially redraw the roadmap of the TDR 1000 and the Road to Dakar 2025. But for now, the engines are revving, the riders are ready, and the Toyota Desert Race awaits its next chapter.