en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Botswana

Refugees at Dukwi Camp Transform Trash into Treasure

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Refugees at Dukwi Camp Transform Trash into Treasure

In the heart of Botswana, a unique initiative is taking shape at the Dukwi Refugee Camp, led by a resolute Congolese refugee, Evert Mabela. Discarded materials, once destined for the landfill, are finding new life in the skilled hands of around 30 female refugees who are transforming newspapers, plastics, and cardboard into decorative items for sale.

Transforming Trash into Treasure

Launched in April 2023, the project is more than just a creative outlet; it has become a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. The items crafted—aesthetic photo frames, flower pots, and table decorations—embody the spirit of these refugees. Sold between 5 and 20 U.S. dollars, these items generate about 1,000 dollars monthly for the camp, an essential lifeline amid reducing international monetary support.

A Tale of Resilience and Determination

Mabela, hailing from North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has lived through the horrors of war. Her journey to Dukwi was marked by hardship, but it failed to extinguish her indomitable spirit. Now, she is channeling that spirit into a project that benefits her community and the environment. Her determination mirrors the resolve of the other women in the camp, who, despite their diverse backgrounds, share a common goal—making a positive impact.

Recognizing the Importance of the Project

Botswana’s Ministry of Justice acknowledges the significance of this endeavor. Minister Machana Ronald Shamukuni has reiterated the country’s commitment to refugee protection and the provision of sanctuary. His words echo the sentiments of the project participants, reinforcing their belief in the transformative power of their work and the promise of a better future.

The Dukwi Refugee Camp, established in 1978, is more than just a shelter for its 725 residents. It has metamorphosed into a hub of creativity and sustainability, with a significant number of Congolese residents leading the charge. In the face of adversity, it is the indomitable human spirit that shines, transforming trash into treasure, and despair into hope.

0
Botswana Refugees
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sechaba Brewery Holdings Announces Closed Period Ahead of Financial Results Publication

By Hadeel Hashem

CA Sales Holdings Limited Discloses Dealings in Securities

By Hadeel Hashem

Jim Gowans Takes the Helm at Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

By Hadeel Hashem

Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing

By Hadeel Hashem

Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for Extended New Year's Eve Festiviti ...
@Botswana · 2 days
Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for Extended New Year's Eve Festiviti ...
heart comment 0
Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing

By Hadeel Hashem

Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing
Palapye in Turmoil: Crimes Surge Amid Mysterious Death

By Hadeel Hashem

Palapye in Turmoil: Crimes Surge Amid Mysterious Death
Botswana’s Mahalapye Celebrates a Low-Crime New Year’s Eve

By Hadeel Hashem

Botswana's Mahalapye Celebrates a Low-Crime New Year's Eve
New Year’s Eve Altercation at Tobela Village: Police Arrest Eleven Individuals

By Nitish Verma

New Year's Eve Altercation at Tobela Village: Police Arrest Eleven Individuals
Latest Headlines
World News
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
48 seconds
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
1 min
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
1 min
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
2 mins
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
2 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
3 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
3 mins
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
3 mins
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
3 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app