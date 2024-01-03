Refugees at Dukwi Camp Transform Trash into Treasure

In the heart of Botswana, a unique initiative is taking shape at the Dukwi Refugee Camp, led by a resolute Congolese refugee, Evert Mabela. Discarded materials, once destined for the landfill, are finding new life in the skilled hands of around 30 female refugees who are transforming newspapers, plastics, and cardboard into decorative items for sale.

Transforming Trash into Treasure

Launched in April 2023, the project is more than just a creative outlet; it has become a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. The items crafted—aesthetic photo frames, flower pots, and table decorations—embody the spirit of these refugees. Sold between 5 and 20 U.S. dollars, these items generate about 1,000 dollars monthly for the camp, an essential lifeline amid reducing international monetary support.

A Tale of Resilience and Determination

Mabela, hailing from North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has lived through the horrors of war. Her journey to Dukwi was marked by hardship, but it failed to extinguish her indomitable spirit. Now, she is channeling that spirit into a project that benefits her community and the environment. Her determination mirrors the resolve of the other women in the camp, who, despite their diverse backgrounds, share a common goal—making a positive impact.

Recognizing the Importance of the Project

Botswana’s Ministry of Justice acknowledges the significance of this endeavor. Minister Machana Ronald Shamukuni has reiterated the country’s commitment to refugee protection and the provision of sanctuary. His words echo the sentiments of the project participants, reinforcing their belief in the transformative power of their work and the promise of a better future.

The Dukwi Refugee Camp, established in 1978, is more than just a shelter for its 725 residents. It has metamorphosed into a hub of creativity and sustainability, with a significant number of Congolese residents leading the charge. In the face of adversity, it is the indomitable human spirit that shines, transforming trash into treasure, and despair into hope.