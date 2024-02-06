Parks Tafa Disapproves LSB's Boycott of Legal Year Ceremony

In a recent address, Parks Tafa, a representative of the lawyers' association, openly expressed disappointment with the Law Society of Botswana's (LSB) decision to boycott the opening of the legal year. Tafa's criticism comes in the wake of the LSB's conspicuous absence from a government-led ceremony, a move that Tafa argues does more harm than good.

Law Society Boycott: A Matter of Concern

Tafa's address underlined the importance of the legal year and the need to support its declaration. The LSB's decision to abstain from the official ceremony and hold their own event instead was met with disapproval by Tafa. This boycott stems from the Law Society's previously voiced concerns over a perceived decline in the judiciary's standards, a viewpoint not shared by Tafa. He argued that such actions should not be encouraged as they compromise the integrity of the legal system and the lawyers' professional obligations towards it.

The Judiciary's Role in Dispute Resolution

During his address, Tafa emphasized the crucial role the courts play in resolving disputes, even those involving the judiciary itself. He underscored the importance of transparency in these processes and urged lawyers to fulfill their professional obligations without withholding their services. According to Tafa, the public's reliance on lawyers to uphold justice is too great for them to engage in boycotts or other actions that might undermine the functioning of the judicial system.

HIV Programmes: A Struggle Against Odds

The narrative also touched upon the challenges faced by HIV programmes in Botswana, which are grappling with severe staff shortages. Some programmes are operating with only two or three individuals, highlighting both the disparity in commitment and advocacy between HIV and TB programmes and the operational difficulties caused by dividing these initiatives into separate departments due to staffing constraints.

