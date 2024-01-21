'Glam it up! Ka Setso': A Cultural Tourism Event Set to Enrich Kasane's Tourist Experience

Set against the backdrop of Kasane's stunning wildlife, a unique cultural tourism event named 'Glam it up! Ka Setso' is poised to offer tourists an enriching and immersive experience that goes beyond traditional attractions. Slated for February 24 at the Cresta Mowana African Village, the event is an innovative initiative by Florance Kalaemang aimed at promoting the rich Batswana culture and lifestyle in conjunction with the region's wildlife experiences.

Promoting Batswana Culture Alongside Wildlife

The 'Glam it up! Ka Setso' event is not just another tourist attraction. It's a celebration of the local culture and heritage, designed to complement the wildlife experiences that Kasane is renowned for. By blending these two aspects, the event aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the region, offering a deeper look into the lifestyle and traditions of the Batswana people.

Event Organizer Florance Kalaemang's Vision

Florance Kalaemang, the brain behind this innovative event, envisions it as a platform for showcasing the richness of Batswana culture. By integrating this cultural journey with wildlife tourism, Kalaemang hopes to enrich the overall tourist experience, adding a new dimension to the conventional wildlife-centric tourism of Kasane.

Addressing Unrelated Issues: Whistle-Blowing and Corruption

While the upcoming cultural tourism event is a focal point, recent developments in the country warrant attention. The dismissal of a university lecturer over corruption allegations and a man's fear for his life after whistle-blowing on alleged misconduct within Botswana's Directorate of Intelligence and Security underline the urgent need to strengthen the institution of whistle-blowing in Botswana. These cases highlight the importance of transparency and accountability and the pressing necessity to safeguard those who dare to speak the truth.