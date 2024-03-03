Botswana's ODC Falls Short in Complying with New Procurement Law Aimed at Empowering Citizens

In a revealing assessment, Botswana's Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has been identified as the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) with the least compliance to the Public Procurement Act, 2021, a legislation designed to reserve procurement activities for citizen investors and contractors. This report shines a light on the challenges faced by ODC in aligning its procurement practices with national objectives to empower Botswana's citizens.

Uncovering ODC's Compliance Challenges

The recent evaluation underscores a significant gap in ODC's adherence to the Public Procurement Act, 2021, particularly Section 76, which mandates that all procurement for works, services, and supplies should be reserved for citizens or citizen contractors. Despite the clear guidelines set forth in the Act, ODC has struggled to meet these requirements, raising concerns about its commitment to fostering local empowerment and economic development.

Implications for Citizen Investors

This lack of compliance not only hampers ODC's reputation but also has broader implications for Botswana's economic landscape. By failing to prioritize citizen investors and contractors in its procurement processes, ODC potentially sidelines a vital segment of the economy designed to benefit from such policies. The report calls into question the effectiveness of ODC's current procurement strategies and their alignment with national goals to enhance citizen participation in the economy.

The Way Forward for ODC

As the spotlight turns to ODC's procurement practices, it is crucial for the company to address these shortcomings promptly. Adopting measures that align more closely with the Public Procurement Act, 2021 will not only improve ODC's compliance but also contribute to the broader objective of economic empowerment for Botswana's citizens. This situation presents an opportunity for ODC to reevaluate its procurement policies and implement necessary changes to support local investors and contractors, thereby playing a pivotal role in Botswana's economic development.

The findings from this assessment report serve as a wake-up call for ODC and other SOEs to prioritize compliance with national laws designed to empower citizen investors. By doing so, they can foster a more inclusive economic environment that benefits all stakeholders and supports the nation's growth.