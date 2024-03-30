Botswana Mandates Citizen Majority-Owned Companies for Petroleum Imports from April 2024

Starting from April 1st, 2024, Botswana will witness a significant shift in its petroleum importation landscape. According to the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) Act, 2022, and the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (Importation of Petroleum Products Allocation) Order of 2023, only companies with a majority citizen ownership will be permitted to import petroleum products. This groundbreaking policy earmarks state oil company, Botswana Oil (BOL), to import 90% of the nation's fuel, allocating the remaining 10% to majority citizen-owned enterprises.
Strategic Move to Empower Citizens
The decision, as per a recent BERA statement, is designed to empower Botswana citizens in the petroleum sector. With the country's monthly fuel consumption standing at 1.2 billion liters, this move not only aims to boost local participation in a vital economic sector but also ensures that the benefits of the country's natural resources are more equitably distributed among its citizens. Import licenses previously issued by BERA will become obsolete by the end of March 2024, setting the stage for a transitional period where eligible citizen-owned companies can continue importing under provisional terms while seeking permanent licensing.
Expected Impact on Local Transportation and Economy
The policy is anticipated to significantly increase the number of trucks owned by local companies involved in the transportation of petroleum products. From the current 81 trucks, numbers are expected to swell to 125 in the initial phase following the implementation of the new quota and potentially reach 200 subsequently. This expansion is not only expected to bolster the local transportation sector but also create numerous job opportunities, thereby stimulating economic growth within Botswana.
Preparing for a Smooth Transition
BERA's announcement underscores the importance of a smooth transition to the new importation framework. Majority citizen-owned companies that have been actively involved in petroleum product importation are encouraged to adapt to the upcoming changes by applying for the new licenses within the six-month grace period starting April 1st, 2024. This preparatory phase is crucial for ensuring that the market remains stable and that the supply of petroleum products meets the country's demands without interruption.
This pivotal shift in Botswana's petroleum importation policy not only underlines the country's commitment to fostering economic empowerment among its citizens but also sets a precedent for resource-rich nations in leveraging their natural assets for broader societal benefit. As Botswana navigates this transition, the global community watches keenly, potentially seeing a model worth emulating.