Borehole Drilling Firm Delcor Flees Zimbabwe for Botswana Amid Fraud Allegations and Legal Challenges

A former Bulawayo-based borehole drilling company, now known as Delcor Drilling Botswana Company, has reportedly fled to Botswana following a lawsuit filed by aggrieved clients in Tsholotsho, Zimbabwe. This move comes amidst allegations of fraud and failure to provide services after receiving payment from clients in both Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Advertisment

Allegations and Legal Battles

Delcor Drilling, previously operating in Zimbabwe, faced legal action from clients alleging fraud. The company allegedly failed to deliver borehole drilling services despite receiving advance payments. The situation escalated when the Botswana Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA) issued a cautionary statement against Delcor Drilling Botswana and The Major Professionals Private Limited, highlighting the companies' inefficiencies and the collection of substantial funds without rendering services. This has led to widespread consumer complaints and a total financial loss exceeding P345 000 in Botswana alone.

Impact on Victims and Legal Recourse

Advertisment

In Zimbabwe, efforts to hold Delcor accountable have been challenging. Thembalami Khumalo, a lawyer representing one of the duped Tsholotsho villagers, detailed the company's failure to honour its obligations and the difficulties in recovering the lost funds. Despite legal summonses and property attachment, recovery has been minimal, leaving victims in a dire situation. The company's abrupt relocation and silence further complicate efforts to seek justice for the affected individuals.

Consumer Caution and Ongoing Concerns

The CCA's cautionary statement serves as a critical warning to potential customers, urging them to avoid engaging with Delcor Drilling Botswana and The Major Professionals. The authority's announcement reflects a growing concern over the companies' operations and their impact on consumers. As the situation unfolds, it remains uncertain how the affected clients will recover their losses or if the companies will face any significant legal repercussions.

The case of Delcor Drilling highlights the challenges of cross-border fraud and the importance of due diligence when engaging with service providers. As victims seek recourse and authorities work to address these grievances, the broader implications for consumer protection and business integrity in the region remain a pressing concern.