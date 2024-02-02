Regional Housing Programme Provides New Homes for Displaced Families in Ključ

Today, in the small town of Ključ, Bosnia and Herzegovina, a significant stride was made in the pursuit of regional peace, stability, and reconciliation. Thanks to the Regional Housing Programme (RHP), a concerted effort by Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, and Serbia, nine displaced and returnee families have been gifted the promise of a secure future in the form of new homes. The European Union, with its generous contribution of over 80% of the RHP's funding, stands as the initiative's largest donor.

An Initiative of Hope and Stability

The RHP is an initiative designed to provide more than just homes. It aims to create an environment of stability and security for its beneficiaries, a foundation from which they can rebuild their lives. The joy and relief that come with having a place to call home are immeasurable, and the RHP has been instrumental in making this a reality for many. So far, the program has successfully distributed 2,800 houses and apartments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The EU's Significant Contribution

The European Union's role in the RHP cannot be overstated. It has provided significant financial support, contributing over 80% of the total funds. The newly constructed multi-apartment building in Ključ, which cost approximately 922,000 BAM, is a testament to the Union's commitment. Of the total cost, the European Union contributed a whopping 848,000 BAM. Additionally, the EU has earmarked a total of 123 million BAM for housing solutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to assist approximately 9,000 refugees, displaced persons, and returnees in the region.

Local Authorities and Beneficiaries Express Gratitude

Local officials, including Ključ's Mayor Nedžad Zukanović and the Federation's Minister of Displaced Persons and Refugees Nerin Dizdar, commended the positive impact of the housing project on the lives of recipients. They also praised the quality of the new buildings, which will provide a safe and comfortable environment for the families. The beneficiaries themselves, notably Sabina Halilović, expressed profound gratitude for the programme. Halilović emphasized the significant difference it makes for families like hers who have struggled with housing instability. The BiH Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees, in cooperation with other local authorities, is responsible for implementing the RHP.