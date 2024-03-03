Milan Tegeltija Appointed BiH Consul to Rijeka Amid Controversy: A Closer Look

Milan Tegeltija, legal adviser to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and former Supreme Court President, has been named the new BiH Consul to Rijeka, Croatia, a move confirmed by Tegeltija himself on his X account. This decision, made by the BiH Presidency, places a controversial figure with a history of allegations into a significant diplomatic position.

Controversial Appointment Raises Eyebrows

Tegeltija's career has been marked by his tenure as President of the Supreme Court, during which he became embroiled in the "horseshoeing" affair, an incident that alleged his involvement in bribery for legal favors. Furthermore, his placement on the US "black list" for corruption has cast a shadow over his reputation. Despite these controversies, Tegeltija transitioned to a political role, serving as legal adviser to Milorad Dodik, before his recent appointment as consul.

Background and Implications

Prior to his political and judicial career, Tegeltija also held the position of president of FC Borac, showcasing his involvement in various sectors within Bosnia and Herzegovina. His appointment as consul to Rijeka is seen by some as a strategic move by Dodik to place a trusted ally in a key diplomatic position, potentially influencing BiH-Croatia relations. The decision by the BiH Presidency to appoint such a controversial figure has sparked debate about the criteria for diplomatic appointments and the potential impact on BiH's international image.

Looking Forward

The appointment of Milan Tegeltija as BiH Consul to Rijeka represents a significant moment for Bosnia and Herzegovina's diplomatic relations. It raises questions about the intersection of politics and integrity in public service appointments and the long-term effects on the country's global standing. As Tegeltija prepares to assume his new role, the international community watches closely, pondering the future of BiH's diplomatic endeavors and its commitment to combating corruption within its ranks.