Bosnia

Bosnia’s VP Energokul Wind Park Gets Green Light: A Victory Amidst Controversies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Bosnia's VP Energokul Wind Park Gets Green Light: A Victory Amidst Controversies

The wind park project of VP Energokul, situated in the Central Bosnia Canton of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), has acquired preliminary approval for connection to the transmission grid. This wind park, enveloped within the Ranca – Dobretici – Vitovlje Malo concession area designated by the cantonal spatial plan, has been a topic of intense discussion due to its potential environmental impact.

Energokul’s Vision and Environmental Considerations

Aiming for a robust 200 MW facility, Energokul had submitted an application in October 2023 to discern the need for an environmental impact assessment study. The Federal Ministry of Environment and Tourism, on the final working day of 2023, announced its verdict that the wind park’s construction doesn’t necessitate such a study. This decision, while pivotal for the project’s progress, comes with a caveat. Stakeholders have been allocated a narrow window of eight days to express their objections, if any.

Environmental Protection Measures and Previous Protests

Despite the exemption from an environmental study, the ministry has enforced mandatory environmental protection measures during the wind farm’s operation. This includes meticulous monitoring of birds and bats, signaling a cognizance of the potential ecological disturbances. The ministry’s decree also holds the company accountable for any environmental damages, marking a significant step towards corporate environmental responsibility.

Interestingly, this decision arrives in the wake of protests by environmentalists and cattle farmers in 2015 against wind park concessions on the same mountain. The resistance underscored the perceived threats to the local ecosystem and farming practices.

Project Details and Timeline

The project, envisioned to be developed on the Vlasic mountain, is set to proceed in two phases. The plan entails the construction of 34 turbines, each boasting a potential of up to 6 MW. The ambitious endeavor is expected to be fully operational by October 2027, marking a significant milestone in the region’s clean energy journey.

Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

