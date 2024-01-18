Bosnia and Herzegovina War Victims' Struggle for Recognition and Compensation: A Call for Action

Nearly three decades after the end of the 1992-1995 war, victims in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) continue to grapple with the aftermath, facing significant obstacles in obtaining institutional aid and compensation for their enduring trauma. This concerning situation is the focus of a joint op-ed authored by Bojana Urumova, Johann Sattler, Brian Aggeler, and Ingrid Macdonald, who stress the necessity of political commitment to addressing these issues as a prerequisite for genuine reconciliation.

Inadequate Legal Framework and Unimplemented International Decisions

Despite the enactment of laws recognizing children conceived during wartime rape as victims, the current legal infrastructure in BiH is disjointed and inadequate. The authors argue for a comprehensive BiH-wide framework to provide equal support to all victims, in line with international legal commitments. Notably, statutory deadlines and failures to implement decisions by international mechanisms continue to impede victims' access to recognition and compensation.

Call for Harmonization and Implementation of Victim Support

The op-ed urges the harmonization of approaches towards victim support, the institution of a national reparation scheme in accordance with the 2019 UN Committee Against Torture decision, and the prompt execution of the FBiH Law on the Protection of Civilian Victims of War. It also calls for an end to the practice of demanding reimbursement for court costs from victims, and advocates for judicial and legislative reforms to facilitate compensation.

Partnership for the Well-being of War Victims

The Council of Europe Office in Sarajevo, the EU Office in BiH, OSCE Mission to BiH, and the UN in BiH have pledged to collaborate with victims, associations, and authorities to enhance the well-being of war victims. The op-ed serves as a timely reminder that only through concerted efforts can the victims of the Bosnian war find justice and healing.