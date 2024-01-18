ABB Acquires Majority Stake in Meshmind to Boost its AI and IoT Capabilities

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its research and development capabilities, leading technology company ABB has announced plans to acquire a majority stake in Meshmind, a software service provider specializing in AI, Industrial IoT, and machine vision. The investment is expected to enhance innovation within ABB's Machine Automation division, formerly known as B&R.

Advertisment

Formation of a New Global R&D Hub

The acquisition of Meshmind will lead to the establishment of a new global R&D hub. This hub is expected to accelerate the development of software-driven automation solutions, leveraging Meshmind's expertise in AI and machine learning. The approximately 50 employees of Meshmind will collaborate with the B&R teams on a range of R&D projects. These projects promise to push the boundaries of automation technology, with a focus on deep learning vision systems, AI-powered engineering tools, and IoT application development.

Meshmind's New Role as B&R's Global Center

Advertisment

Meshmind's office in Sarajevo, Bosnia, is poised to become B&R's global center for AI and software development. The collaboration will further enhance the innovative capabilities of B&R, positioning the company at the forefront of cutting-edge automation technology. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, and the transaction is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

ABB's Continued Investment in AI and Software Innovation

The acquisition aligns with ABB's recent investment in Sevensense, a company known for its AI-enabled 3D vision navigation technology for autonomous mobile robots. This series of acquisitions underscores ABB and B&R's commitment to investing in AI and software innovation. The ultimate goal is to provide customers with the most productive and efficient technological solutions, leveraging the transformative power of AI and machine learning.