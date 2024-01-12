en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bosnia

A New Dawn for Sarajevo: Architects Reshape War-Torn Apartment into a Beacon of Hope

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
A New Dawn for Sarajevo: Architects Reshape War-Torn Apartment into a Beacon of Hope

In the heart of Sarajevo, the once war-torn city that still bears the echoes of its tumultuous past, a transformative architectural project is taking shape. At its helm are Vernes Causevic, a Bosnian architect who fled to London during the siege of Sarajevo, and his partner Lucy Dinnen. Together, they have established Project V Architecture, a beacon of hope and reconstruction for a city striving to heal from its scars.

Reviving Sarajevo’s Architectural Identity

The couple’s journey started with an apartment in the Grbavica neighborhood, a district that bore the brunt of the war. Using it as a canvas, they painted a picture of a new future for Sarajevo’s architecture, one where respect for the city’s resilience and history meets modern design and healthful living. This endeavor birthed the Zemlja project, translating to ‘earth’ or ‘land’ in Bosnian, a poignant reminder of the city’s roots and its enduring spirit.

Designing for Adaptability

The Zemlja project journeyed beyond the conventional. It sought to redefine the concept of living spaces, making them adaptable and flexible. The interior walls were replaced with terra-cotta wool curtains, allowing for spaces that could be reshaped according to the inhabitants’ needs. This innovative approach not only maximizes space but also imbues a sense of fluidity and freedom, mirroring the city’s own transformation.

Locally Sourced, Culturally Diverse

Symbolizing reconciliation and unity, the design also embraced locally sourced materials such as wood and clay, and products from across Bosnia and Herzegovina’s cultural regions. Custom-made furniture, crafted with an eye for detail, further contributes to the sense of spaciousness. Each element of the design is a microcosm of Sarajevo’s architectural tradition, steeped in individuality, and the couple’s vision for a future where new building practices coexist with the echoes of the past.

Today, Sarajevo grapples with corruption, pollution, and administrative challenges. Amid these struggles, the Zemlja project stands as a testament to the city’s resilience and the potential of creative solutions to pave the way for a brighter future. It’s a narrative not just of reconstruction, but of reconciliation and hope, of a city reclaiming its identity from the ashes of war.

0
Bosnia Europe
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bosnia

See more
24 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
4 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
4 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
EU Issues Stern Warning Against Bosnia-Herzegovina's Secessionist Rhetoric
3 days ago
EU Issues Stern Warning Against Bosnia-Herzegovina's Secessionist Rhetoric
ArcelorMittal to Restart Production at Bosnia Plant Amid Rising Steel Demand
3 days ago
ArcelorMittal to Restart Production at Bosnia Plant Amid Rising Steel Demand
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
16 seconds
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
1 min
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
1 min
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
1 min
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
2 mins
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
3 mins
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
3 mins
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
4 mins
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
5 mins
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
28 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
35 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app