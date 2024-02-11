Borough Market's New Era: Shane Holland and Claire Pritchard Take the Helm

Borough Market Ushers in a New Chapter: Shane Holland and Claire Pritchard Helm the Iconic Institution

In a pivotal moment for one of London's most cherished culinary landmarks, Borough Market announces the appointment of Shane Holland as its new Chair, succeeding Adrian Bunnis, who led the market through the tumultuous Covid-19 pandemic. Holland's illustrious career includes his current role as executive chairman of Slow Food in the UK, making him the ideal candidate to lead Borough Market into its next phase.

A New Guard: Shane Holland and Claire Pritchard

Shane Holland assumes the helm at Borough Market with a deeply-rooted belief in the power of food as a unifier and the importance of access to good food for everyone. His vision resonates with the market's ethos, as a vibrant hub that connects people with traders and their stories. Accompanying Holland in his mission is Claire Pritchard, an advisor to the Mayor of London on food policy, who has been named the new Vice Chair. With her extensive experience as a Borough Market Trustee for eight years, Pritchard shares Holland's passion for the joy that food brings.

Adrian Bunnis' Legacy: Steadfast Leadership Through Turbulent Times

Bunnis' tenure as Chair began just prior to the first Covid lockdown, a time of immense uncertainty for the market and its traders. His unwavering support for the traders and commitment to ensuring safe access to essential ingredients for the local community were instrumental in navigating the market through the crisis. Bunnis also spearheaded a comprehensive review of the Market's governance structures, resulting in the development of the Borough Market Food Policy, which encapsulates the market's values and commitment to sustainability.

The Road Ahead: Borough Market's Continued Commitment to Good Food

As Borough Market embraces this new chapter under Holland and Pritchard's leadership, it reaffirms its dedication to fostering connections between traders and consumers, championing the joy of food, and providing a platform for education and discovery. With their combined expertise and unwavering passion, Holland and Pritchard are poised to continue Bunnis' legacy and guide Borough Market towards a bright and sustainable future.

As Borough Market welcomes Shane Holland and Claire Pritchard, the iconic institution looks ahead to a promising future, building upon the foundation laid by Adrian Bunnis. With a steadfast commitment to accessibility, connection, and the celebration of good food, Borough Market remains a vital and cherished cornerstone of London's culinary landscape, inviting all to partake in the joy and nourishment that food provides.