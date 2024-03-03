Boosting Caribbean Unity: Trinidad & Tobago and Dominican Republic Explore New Avenues for Bilateral Cooperation

Diplomatic ties between Trinidad & Tobago and the Dominican Republic are poised for enhancement, with both nations exploring new opportunities for cooperation. Announced by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Gopee-Scoon, the collaboration aims at strengthening tourism, agriculture, and direct flights, marking a significant stride towards mutual economic and bilateral relations. This development was highlighted during the National Day of the Dominican Republic celebration, underscoring the ongoing importance of this partnership.

Deepening Diplomatic and Commercial Ties

With the recent presentation of Letters of Credence by T&T's Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Deryck Murray, to President Abinader, both countries have identified specific areas to focus their cooperative efforts. The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the potential benefits of closer collaboration, particularly through more direct flights facilitating greater exchange in tourism and agriculture. Furthermore, the commercial attaché's role in Kingston has been expanded to include trade relations with the Dominican Republic, aiming to deepen the relationship further.

Trade and Investment Prospects

Commercial relations between the two nations have been robust, with T&T being a significant trading partner for the Dominican Republic, especially in LNG, urea, and petrochemicals. Ambassador Wellington Darío Bencosme Castaños highlighted the mutual benefits of trade, including the DR's position as the largest producer of organic bananas and premium cigars worldwide. Moreover, the successful attraction of foreign direct investment in the DR, surpassing US$4 billion in 2023, showcases the country's leading role in Central America and the Caribbean region.

Future Outlook and Regional Integration

Both nations are committed to furthering their positive and collaborative relationship, focusing on key areas such as renewable energy, chemicals, tourism, and industries. The historical milestone of attracting 10,000,000 tourists in January 2024 demonstrates the DR's tourism sector's potential. Additionally, the Dominican Republic's foreign policy vision emphasizes strengthening cooperation in tourism, agriculture, education, and combating climate change, aiming to enhance the relationship with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and address global challenges collectively.

The budding partnership between Trinidad & Tobago and the Dominican Republic represents a promising avenue for enhanced economic growth, cultural exchange, and regional solidarity. As both nations continue to explore new opportunities for cooperation, the Caribbean region stands to benefit from stronger ties and shared prosperity.