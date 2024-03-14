Blinken Urges Israel to Ensure Aid Flow to Gaza, Highlights Imperative of Deconfliction

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the crucial need for Israel to facilitate the secure and efficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, following a contentious airstrike on a UNRWA facility. In the wake of recent violence, Blinken's statements underscore the urgency of improving coordination to protect humanitarian workers and expedite aid delivery amidst escalating tensions.

Advertisment

Immediate Call for Enhanced Deconfliction

During a press briefing, Blinken responded to inquiries about the airstrike, underscoring the pressing need for "much better and much more consistent deconfliction" between Israel and humanitarian operations. He stressed that the Israeli government must uphold its responsibility to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, enabling them to execute their duties effectively. This statement comes amid investigations by the Israeli army into the circumstances surrounding the airstrike on the UNRWA distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip.

Challenges in Humanitarian Aid Delivery

Advertisment

Blinken highlighted the current inadequacy of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, advocating for the opening of more access points to facilitate the flow of assistance. Despite some progress, with humanitarian shipments through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings returning to previous levels of around 200 trucks daily, the effort falls short of Gaza's pre-conflict average of 500 truck deliveries per day. Furthermore, Blinken mentioned efforts to establish a maritime corridor aimed at distributing up to 2 million meals daily, emphasizing its role as a supplementary, not alternative, means of aid delivery.

A Cease-fire: The Path to More Effective Aid Distribution

Concluding his remarks, Blinken asserted that the most effective strategy for enhancing humanitarian assistance is the establishment of a cease-fire. With a "strong proposal" currently on the table, he urged for its consideration, highlighting the potential to significantly improve the delivery of aid to those in need within Gaza. This call to action reflects the broader international community's concerns over the ongoing conflict's impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, underscoring the imperative for immediate and sustained efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.