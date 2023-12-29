en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:05 pm EST
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Wheat futures experienced a significant increase following an incident in the Black Sea, where a vessel that was preparing to load grain from Ukraine struck a mine. This event caused a spike in Chicago wheat prices by as much as 2.13%. The incident exacerbates already heightened tensions in the region and adds to the disruption of trade routes. Concurrently, shipping in the Red Sea has faced challenges due to attacks on vessels, which has led to a substantial portion of the container ship fleet being rerouted, resulting in longer and potentially more costly shipping paths.

Global Trade Routes Under Threat

The grain ship hitting a mine in the Black Sea is particularly concerning as it threatens the stability and safety of vital shipping lanes used for the transportation of essential commodities, like grain. This, in turn, affects global food supplies and prices. The incident has underscored the continuing security risks to Black Sea grain trade. It has also led to short-covering by funds, pushing wheat prices even higher.

These events are occurring amidst broader geopolitical issues, including the war in Ukraine, which has strained international relations and impacted global markets. The explosion comes as attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea have affected trade in the region. Furthermore, raw sugar prices also jumped as much as 6.4% in New York, showing signs of recovery after a steep slide.

Impact on Domestic Markets

On a domestic level, wheat prices are surging in Iran after the government ended subsidies for imported wheat, causing the cost of flour to soar by around 500 percent. This has led to warnings of potential social unrest due to the sudden increase in prices of staple foods. Iran is heavily reliant on foreign grain, with wheat imports accounting for about one-third of local demand. With global wheat prices skyrocketing due to the war in Ukraine, Iran is expected to increasingly turn to Russia and other European countries for supplies. The rising costs have also impacted other staple foods like rice, beans, cooking oil, and sugar.

0
Agriculture World
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bermuda Farmer's Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Lease

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Oppo ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Oppo ...
heart comment 0
Assam Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market

By BNN Correspondents

Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market
Navigating the Waves: The U.S. Soybean Industry’s Journey of Growth and Innovation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Navigating the Waves: The U.S. Soybean Industry's Journey of Growth and Innovation
Global Rice Crisis: An Unprecedented Shortage Threatens Food Security

By Rafia Tasleem

Global Rice Crisis: An Unprecedented Shortage Threatens Food Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
2 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
4 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
4 mins
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
4 mins
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
5 mins
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
5 mins
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
10 mins
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
10 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
34 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
35 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
48 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app