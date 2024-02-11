BJP Launches Telangana Yatras, Targets One Crore Ahead of Elections

Telangana, India - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections with an ambitious mass-contact program that includes five yatras or roadshows across the state. The program, titled 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra', will commence on February 20 and conclude on March 1, covering all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, 33 districts, and all mandal headquarters.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy. He expressed confidence in the growing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP across the country. The 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' is part of the state BJP's efforts to mobilize electoral support for Modi's bid for a third term as Prime Minister.

Each of the five yatras will pass through different regions of the state, starting from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhuvanagiri, and Mahbubnagar respectively. These routes have been strategically designed to end in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

The first leg of the yatra, named after Komaram Bheem, will start from Adilabad and travel through Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies. The second yatra, named Satavahana Yatra, will commence from Karimnagar, passing through Medak, Zaheerabad, and Chevella constituencies.

The third yatra, Kakatiya Yatra, will commence from Khammam, winding through Warangal before reaching Mahbubnagar. The fourth yatra, Bhagyanagar Yatra, will set off from Bhuvanagiri, covering Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Malkajgiri. Lastly, the Krishnamma Yatra will commence from Mahbubnagar, charting a course through Nagarkurnool to Nalgonda.

Galvanizing Support for the BJP

Reddy stated that these yatras will play a crucial role in galvanizing support for the party. Each day, the yatras will travel through two to three Assembly constituencies, hosting roadshows in every mandal, assembly center, and district center, with the participation of senior party leaders.

Reddy also emphasized that the electoral battle in Telangana would primarily be between the Congress and the BJP. He expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects, citing the overwhelming support that Modi enjoys among 80 percent of the state's population.

The Telangana BJP chief further added that his party, which won four seats in the previous election, aims to emerge victorious in most seats in the state due to this widespread support.