Biden Reflects on Senate Days, Principles and the Classified Documents Investigation

President Joe Biden, in an address to the press, recounted his days as a senator, having been voted the favorite senator by Senate pages for five consecutive years. Reflecting on his early Senate career and the mandate given by the voters, Biden emphasized the importance of determining what is worth losing over and the willingness to lose rather than compromise.

Advertisment

Acknowledging that these are unusual times in American history, Biden expressed concern about the current state of American democracy. He highlighted the lack of civility he has experienced during his career as a senator and president, which he described as unprecedented.

Grateful for the support from his audience, President Biden outlined some of his accomplishments, such as the Recovery Act and the investments in the United States by foreign companies. He also addressed the findings of the special counsel's investigation into his handling of classified documents, expressing satisfaction with the conclusion that no charges should be brought against him.

Differences with the Trump Case

Biden drew a sharp contrast between his case and former President Trump's, emphasizing that he had voluntarily turned in classified documents and cooperated with the investigation. He dismissed allegations of willful retention of documents as misleading and false, citing the special counsel's report.

Addressing concerns about his memory and age, Biden asserted that his memory is fine and that his accomplishments as President speak for themselves. He did, however, acknowledge a mistake in referring to the President of Egypt as the President of Mexico and took responsibility for not paying enough attention to the handling of classified documents.