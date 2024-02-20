Biden Pushes for Sanctions on Russia After Navalny's Death: Concurrent Developments in Global Politics

As recent events unfold, President Joe Biden sets his sights on imposing additional sanctions on Russia in response to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony. Concurrently, the United States stands firm in its stance on the Israel-Hamas war, marking its third veto on U.N. resolutions for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.

Sanctions on Russia: Navalny's Death Prompts Action

Navalny's demise, after surviving a poisoning and enduring months in isolation cells, has shaken global politics. The United States, under Biden's leadership, is preparing for 'major sanctions' on Russia as a supplement to existing penalties tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden, attributing Navalny's death to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has already enforced several rounds of punishing sanctions against Russian officials, institutions, and businesses. The President sees Navalny's death as an emphasis on the threat Russia poses, urging Congress to approve more funding for Ukraine.

US Veto on U.N. Resolutions: Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

While tensions rise with Russia, the Israel-Hamas war persists. In a move demonstrating its staunch position, the United States vetoed an Arab-backed U.N. resolution for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. Israel, amidst the continuing conflict, has ordered further evacuations in northern Gaza. Reports from UNICEF highlight the dire situation, with acute malnutrition in one in six children in the area.

Global Political Landscape: An Overview of Concurrent Events

Alexei Navalny's mother recently made personal appeals to Putin, requesting her son's body for burial. In the United States, Biden stressed that most of the funds sought for Ukraine would support U.S. industries. He urged House Republicans to pass the necessary aid legislation. Nikki Haley, despite potential setbacks in GOP primaries, committed to continuing her campaign against Donald Trump.Yemen's Houthi rebels showed defiance with ship attacks and downing a U.S. drone amidst U.S.-led airstrikes. Simultaneously, Julian Assange's legal team initiated their final UK legal challenge against his extradition to the U.S. on spying charges. The first federal trial over a gender-identity based hate crime began in South Carolina, concerning the killing of a Black transgender woman. Lastly, Capital One Financial announced its acquisition of Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, merging two major U.S. credit card companies.