Biden Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day, Praises Jewish People's Resilience

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, President Biden took a firm stand against the surge of antisemitism, in light of the recent Hamas attacks against Israel. He issued a poignant statement, reflecting on the Holocaust, an event he described as the most horrific atrocity committed against the Jewish people. He drew a parallel between the Holocaust and the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which claimed 1,200 lives, referring to it as the worst act of violence against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Biden's Stand Against Holocaust Denialism

In his statement, Biden highlighted the United States' commitment to mourning the Holocaust, a dark chapter in human history, and honoring the lives lost, survivors, and heroes. He underscored the importance of combating Holocaust denialism and distortion of history, particularly in light of the recent rise in global antisemitism. Biden reiterated the principle of 'Never Again' and his personal dedication to this promise, inherited from his father and passed on to his family.

Condemning The Use of Sexual Violence in Attacks

Biden strongly condemned the use of rape and sexual violence in the attacks, labeling these acts as appalling and unforgivable. His sentiments were echoed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, among other U.S. officials. They collectively called for a commitment to fight antisemitism and hatred in all its forms.

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Commemoration

In addition to the President's statement, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum hosted a commemoration event. The United Nations also held a Holocaust Memorial Ceremony. The Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations expressed frustration with the U.N.'s response to the October 7 massacre, highlighting ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.