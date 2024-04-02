Biden and Xi Pledge Stability in First Phone Call Since San Francisco Summit Amid Global Concerns

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, engaged in their first phone conversation since their last face-to-face meeting at the San Francisco summit. This dialogue underscores a mutual commitment to manage competition responsibly and address pressing global issues, including Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and the fentanyl crisis.

Reaffirming Bilateral Ties and Addressing Global Challenges

The phone call between the two leaders is a pivotal moment in U.S.-China relations, signaling a potential thaw in the icy interactions that have characterized the bilateral relationship in recent times. Both parties discussed a wide range of topics, from the necessity of stability across the Taiwan Strait to the urgency of establishing global safeguards around the development and use of advanced artificial intelligence. President Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to manage competition responsibly and ensure global peace and security. Moreover, the dialogue touched on sensitive issues such as counternarcotics efforts, cyberattacks, human rights concerns, and defense relationships with Russia, with Biden pressing China for cooperation and transparency.

Commitment to Ongoing Diplomacy

The conversation not only dealt with bilateral issues but also extended to global concerns such as tensions in Gaza, the situation in Ukraine, and