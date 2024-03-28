Biden Admin in Talks for DOD-Funded Peacekeeping Force in Post-War Gaza

Biden administration officials have initiated preliminary discussions on stabilizing post-war Gaza through a Pentagon-supported peacekeeping initiative, without involving U.S. military personnel on the ground. The proposal centers around funding either a multinational force or a Palestinian-led team to manage security and governance in the aftermath of conflict. This move, aimed at ensuring the restoration and peace in Gaza, reflects a broader strategy to support the region's recovery and political stability.

Exploring Peacekeeping Options

With Gaza reeling from recent hostilities, the U.S. is exploring various scenarios for establishing peace and order. Options include the creation of a peacekeeping force, potentially led by Palestinians or an international coalition, financed in part by the Department of Defense (DOD). This initiative underscores the urgent need for a sustainable solution to Gaza's humanitarian and security challenges, while emphasizing that U.S. troops will not be deployed on the ground.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the urgency, the realization of such a plan faces considerable obstacles. Key among them is the necessity for a commitment to a two-state solution by regional players, without which serious engagement remains elusive. Additionally, the viability of training a Palestinian-led force in time to effectively manage Gaza's security poses significant questions. Israel's stance, particularly its reluctance to discuss governance alternatives until its objectives are met, further complicates the dialogue.

Future Implications

The ongoing discussions signal a critical juncture for Gaza's future, highlighting the international community's role in shaping post-conflict recovery. While the plan's specifics and timelines remain in flux, the potential for a DOD-funded peacekeeping force represents a novel approach to conflict resolution and peacebuilding in the region. As talks continue, the implications for Gaza's governance, security, and humanitarian situation are profound, setting the stage for a comprehensive strategy toward lasting peace.