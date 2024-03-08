Punakha's Mochhu River: Top Choice for Thrilling Rafting Adventures in Bhutan

Amid the rugged landscapes of Bhutan, the Mochhu River in Punakha emerges as the preferred rafting destination for adventurers seeking both serenity and thrill. Known for its varying rapids and scenic beauty, Mochhu offers an unparalleled experience, drawing enthusiasts from around the globe. In contrast, the Pochhu River's intense rapids cater to the more experienced rafters.

Enchanting Waters: The Allure of Mochhu

Mochhu's charm lies in its dual personality - serene waters with Grade-1 and Easy II rapids during winter, transforming into exhilarating Grade-IV and Easy IV rapids in summer. This unique blend makes it a favorite among both novice and seasoned rafters. Tenzin Gyeltshen, a seasoned river guide, shares that the majority of clients, including families and foreign visitors, opt for Mochhu for its captivating journey and safety.

Preparation for the Peak Season

As the rafting season approaches from April to June, Punakha's river rafting services, boasting the highest number of guides in the country, gear up for the influx of thrill-seekers. The Department of Tourism ensures guides are well-trained, with international certifications to guarantee safety and enjoyment. With rafting spots near Thimphu, Punakha serves as an accessible escape, offering a blend of adventure and cultural exploration.

Sustaining Adventure Tourism in Bhutan

Since the inception of tourism in 1974, white water rafting has evolved into a key attraction in Bhutan, with Punakha leading the way. The introduction of commercial rafting licenses in 2018 has further professionalized the service, ensuring a sustainable and thrilling adventure tourism sector. With ongoing support from various organizations, the future of rafting in Bhutan looks promising, with Mochhu at the helm of this exciting journey.